by DONNY NADEAU, SMU sports information director
All season long, Trevon VanEgtern thrived as the straw that stirred the Saint Mary’s University baseball team’s offense — leading the team in virtually every offensive category in what most certainly was a break-out year for the Cardinal junior.
And while VanEgtern was one of the key cogs in Saint Mary’s high-octane offensive machine, Andrew Fischer, of La Crosse, Wis., was busy preserving Cardinal leads — and frustrating opposing hitters time and time again in the process — as Saint Mary’s closer in the bullpen.
The duo were recognized for their efforts last month, with both being named First-Team All-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC), when the league office announced its post-season awards.
And thanks to his stellar play at first base, Mason Coyle turned that duet into a Cardinal trio, as the freshman was selected to the MIAC All-Defensive Team.
VanEgtern thrived as the Cardinals’ everyday catcher this season, hitting .379 in league play — going 25-for-66, including six doubles and a pair of home runs — while scoring 10 runs and driving in 14. VanEgtern finished with 37 total bases and boasted a .561 slugging percentage and a .408 on-base percentage, while stealing five bases on six attempts.
For the season, VanEgtern appeared in 35 of the Cardinals’ 37 games, going 43-for-125 for a team-best .344 batting average. The junior banged out eight doubles and four home runs — the first four round-trippers of his collegiate career — while scoring 19 runs and recording 24 RBIs. He owned a .504 slugging percentage and .368 on-base percentage, and collected seven steals on 10 attempts. Behind the plate, VanEgtern boasted a .987 fielding percentage, committing just three errors in 226 chances (194 putouts and 29 assists), while throwing out 28 of the 40 baserunners who tried to steal on him.
Fischer, like his offensive counterpart, also had a breakout year in 2022, leading the Cardinal pitching staff with nine appearances — all in relief — in 20 conference contests. The sophomore right-hander compiled a 1-2 record and 1.26 ERA in 14 1/3 innings. He allowed just two earned runs, while walking three and striking out nine, and recorded a team-high five conference saves.
Overall, Fischer closed out the season with a 3-2 record and 4.65 ERA in 31.0 innings pitched, while making a team-high 14 appearances. He walked eight and struck out 32, while picking up the first six saves of his collegiate career.
Coyle certainly turned a few heads in his freshman campaign with the Cardinals — most importantly with his glove, boasting a .988 fielding percentage in 20 MIAC contests en route to his All-Defensive Team selection. Coyle committed just two errors in 163 chances (154 putouts, seven assists). Offensively, Coyle hit .242 (16-for-66) with six doubles and a pair of home runs, while scoring 15 times in starting all 20 conference contests.
Overall, Coyle ended his first year in a Saint Mary’s uniform hitting .244 (21-for-86) with six doubles, one triple, and his first two collegiate home runs. He added 20 runs scored and boated a .970 fielding percentage (181 putouts, 16 assists, six errors).
As part of a conference-wide sportsmanship initiative, the MIAC also announced the annual All-MIAC Sportsmanship team for baseball, which included Saint Mary’s Zach Streit. Members of the All-MIAC Sportsmanship team are selected by their coaches and teammates as individuals who demonstrate ideals of positive sportsmanship both on and off the field of competition.
