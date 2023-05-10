by ALEXANDRA RETTER
In an abrupt turn, Winona Area Public School Board (WAPS) members recently debated whether to pause moving forward with installing geothermal heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems at two elementary schools. Ultimately, the board postponed voting on contracts for work and materials.
The reconsideration of installing the systems comes after the board, over a year ago, approved about $16 million in bonds, or debt, for the projects. Prices later rose, and the board earlier this year approved a $26 million contract for construction and installation. Late last month, the board additionally approved subcontracts for some parts of the systems’ installation.
The debate echoed the initial discussion that took place in 2021: whether the board should invest millions in Washington-Kosciusko (W-K) and Jefferson schools as the district tried to plan for the long-term future of its facilities. The current debate also comes as the district is trying to decide how to move forward with facilities planning after a $94 million referendum to repair and renovate all of its existing schools failed last month. The district also plans to reconvene a task force to discuss facilities this summer.
In the past, former School Board member Steve Schild said he was concerned about moving forward with the installation of the HVAC systems, as it could restrict the options available for W-K and Jefferson by investing millions in them and, therefore, incentivizing the district to maintain them for years to come. Schild wanted to consider downsizing the district's buildings by closing one or more buildings; he argued it would allow more investment in teaching. Citing the need for better ventilation during the pandemic, School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said the HVAC projects and facilities planning were in two separate lanes. The board ultimately voted in fall 2021 to move forward with putting the HVAC systems in place.
Then, in fall 2021, a few members of a community task force raised concerns about their options being limited by the installation of the systems at W-K and Jefferson and considered consolidation; however, the task force ultimately recommended renovating all existing buildings. Most recently, at the board’s May 4 meeting, School Board member Jim Schul said he wanted to pause the HVAC systems’ installation so the board could consider expanding Jefferson and closing W-K. Schul said he wanted the district to take its time. Schul previously voted in favor of the projects.
Schild reiterated his past argument in a public comment at the May 4 meeting, saying that spending $26 million would tie the district to the building for decades and limit the task force when it reconvenes this summer.
School Board member Pete Watkins said he feels the community wants a mix of creativity and common sense from the district with facilities planning.
In contrast, a few School Board members, including Denzer and Karl Sonneman, said the district is already committed to the projects, with some funding and contracts approved and some work with installing the systems having already started. Assistant Project Manager Charlie Sweeney of construction management company Kraus-Anderson said that some work has already begun so contractors can begin installation as soon as possible once school is out for the summer.
“I think the horse is out of the barn on this, and I think we committed to going forward,” School Board member Karl Sonneman said. There is a limited window for construction work to happen at the buildings, he said, with school being in session for most of the year. If the current schedule of completing the projects over this summer and next summer is paused, he said, that could mean the district would face more inflation in project costs in the future.
School Board member Michael Hanratty said that the projects were about the health and safety of students and staff, and the School Board had already voted on the systems. He added that he thought it would be a mistake to go backward.
Denzer said the district should take time to review the referendum results and next steps but that the HVAC projects are already moving forward.
School Board member Tina Lehnertz noted that she had not voted in favor of the HVAC systems previously, but there was already work moving them forward. She asked what the district’s losses would be, if the projects were paused. Sweeney said that it would be difficult to quantify, but the district has already incurred some costs in planning work and some project materials are currently being ordered. There would be storage costs for the materials, if the projects were paused, he said. Labor and material costs may also increase over the next couple years, he said.
A district consultant said reversing course on the $16 million the board borrowed for the project would be difficult.
The School Board also approved bringing the task force back together at 6 p.m. on July 13 to discuss the future of the district’s facilities. Other interested community members may attend. Lehnertz asked whether the board could pause the projects and move the study session up.
Denzer said, “I think my biggest worry is that we made a commitment. We saw we were doing this, and we committed dollars.” Pausing the HVAC systems, she said, would create a substantial issue with the commitments the district made to K-A and the contractors planning to work on installing the systems this summer and next summer.
The School Board ultimately delayed hiring contractors to continue construction and inspection work. Initially, Hanratty, Sonneman, and Denzer supported moving forward on the HVAC work, but an initial vote to do so failed in a 3-3 tie with Schul, Lehnertz and School Board member Stephanie Smith voting no. Watkins abstained. At Sonneman’s suggestion, the board voted 6-1 to postpone a decision on the contracts, with Denzer dissenting.
Time-sensitive permit applications for geothermal wells were approved 5-2, with Schul and Smith voting no.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.