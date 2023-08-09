by ALEXANDRA RETTER
In 2021, Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) architect identified about $63 million in deferred maintenance needs at local schools. The district’s $94 million referendum this April aimed to address some of that deferred maintenance, as well as remodel and upgrade facilities, but that referendum did not pass. While some citizens have expressed concern about the substantial amount of deferred maintenance the district has left unaddressed, others have argued that the district does not receive enough funding to complete all deferred maintenance projects.
At a facilities task force meeting last month, Julie Biggerstaff argued some voters didn’t understand why a referendum was needed. "If you only get $1 million a year and it costs $25 million to replace the roof — or whatever — that’s where we need to start,” she said. “… There is not enough funding from the state to fund public schools.”
WAPS receives about $1 million from the state annually in long-term facilities maintenance (LTFM) funding, based on its number of students. Each year, the district is required to submit a 10-year plan to the state outlining the projects on which it will use the funding and estimated cost per project.
The LTFM funding is not sufficient to address all facilities needs, Slaby said. For instance, the district postponed some roofing projects to future years, she said, to ensure expenses did not exceed revenue. She added that the per-student funding rate for LTFM has remained the same for some time.
Some LTFM funding will also go toward safety inspections, according to the district’s most recent LTFM plan. Other funding will cover project costs for replacing the turf at Paul Giel Field, maintaining roofs and parking lots and replacing carpeting, among other projects.
Districts have other ways to fund facilities work. Using some of the district’s total operating general fund revenue of about $38 million could be another option for WAPS to cover facility maintenance costs. The district has faced declining enrollment and budget cuts in recent years, though, while still needing to cover the costs of educators’ salaries and classroom materials.
For health and safety projects, such as fire safety and air quality work, that cost more than $100,000 at a particular school site, districts can borrow money without voter approval. This funding option was used by WAPS for the $26 million geothermal HVAC projects at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko elementary schools.
To borrow money for projects not exclusively regarding health and safety, districts must get voter approval of a referendum.
Pursuing federal funding is another approach taken by WAPS earlier this year for the HVAC projects; however, after the district submitted an initial proposal for some funding, the federal government discouraged WAPS from fully completing the application. As the district reconvenes a task force to consider the future of its facilities, School Board member Karl Sonneman has further advocated for finding additional funding sources.
WAPS Finance Director Sarah Slaby told the School Board in June that the LTFM funding was separate from the district’s broader master facilities plan, which served as the foundation for this spring’s referendum. “This [LTFM plan] is just a spending plan for how we plan to spend this particular bucket of money,” she said. She later continued, “This is only intended to give a snapshot …” In contrast, Sonneman said in June that considering the funding as more of a part of the master facility plan could be valuable.
