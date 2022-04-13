by Mike Marek
The Wild are setting the stage for what could be a memorable spring in Minnesota. They have been playing at the top of their game for close to a month, and few teams have shown much if any chance of being able to slow them down. Unfortunately, the teams that have given them fits so far this year are also some of the most likely teams that they will face in round one.
Ten games are still on the Wild’s regular-season schedule. In those remaining 10 games their playoff fate will be decided. They could finish anywhere from first (doubtful) to completely missing the playoffs (not likely). After ruling out taking the top spot and ruling out not making the postseason, the question becomes who will the Wild play, and how do they match up with them? The contenders at the moment in order of most likely to least likely are St. Louis, Nashville, and Dallas. Looking at this season as evidence, none of the mentioned teams would be an appealing first-round appetizer.
The Dallas Stars currently have the season head-to-head matchup in their favor, winning two of the three games they have played. During the last matchup in Minnesota, Dallas out-physical-ed Minnesota on course to a 6-3 win. The Wild looked OK on offense; however, they weren’t able to get a handle on the Stars. In the loss, Cam Talbot had one of his worst games of the year. The Wild shortly after traded for Fleury to help bolster the goalie position, which could be viewed as a positive from that loss. Playing Dallas would give the Wild a chance for karmic revenge, having the opportunity to send home the team that used to call St. Paul home.
Of the most likely opponents, the team that the Wild should fear the most going into the first round is the Nashville Predators. The Predators have owned the Wild in head-to-head matchups so far this year. All three games were blowouts in favor of the Predators, with them winning by three goals or more in each contest. If they value their playoffs lives, the Wild would be best off avoiding the Predators like the plague.
The Blues bring an interesting challenge if they end up being the matchup for the Wild. The Blues have won both matchups so far this year; however, both games were close, including one played in sub-zero temperatures at Target Field, which was still a game, but one played under extraordinary circumstances. The Blues play a speedy, offensive, dominating brand of hockey. This style of play works well against a Wild offense that often takes risks with bringing defensemen into their pressing style of attack. One mistake on offense by the Wild and the Blues will be off to the races with their speedy forwards — which could prove to be a major problem over the course of a seven-game series.
None of the options above would be a cakewalk; however, the likely matchup of the Blues may very well be the Wild’s best chance of moving on to the second round for the first time since 2015. If they do advance, they certainly will have deserved it.
