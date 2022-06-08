The Winona Senior High Schools baseball team is headed to the section championship game after beating Byron High School last Saturday. In a close game, the Winhawks defeated Byron 6-5, earning a berth to the section final.
The Byron Bears also earned a berth, after winning the elimination bracket in a 5-1 victory over Northfield High School. So on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Austin, Minn., the Winhawks will take on the Bears once again, this time for the Section 1AAA Championship.
