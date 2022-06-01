The Winona Senior High School baseball team won in the first round of the Section 1AAA Tournament last week, defeating Faribault High School 5-0 on May 28. The Winhawks were set to play against Red Wing High School after press time on Tuesday. The winner will advance to the semifinal on June 4, facing off against the winner of a matchup between Stewartville and Byron.
