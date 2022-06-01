Winhawks softball blanks Red Wing, advances in sectionals

File photo

 

Makayla Steffes pitches in a 2021 game. She gave up just one hit in the Winhawks’ first game of the sectional tournament last week.

The Winona Senior High School girls softball team shut out Red Wing, Minn., 14-0 last Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Section 1AAA Tournament. After the commanding win, the Winhawks were set to face Byron High School in the semifinals in Austin, Minn., just after press time late Tuesday afternoon.

In the victory over Red Wing, pitcher Makayla Steffes threw a one-hitter and struck out nine batters, while Ava Hamsund and Grace Fricke earned two RBIs each and Avery Engbrecht scored three runs, the team shared.