Winhawks softball blanks Red Wing, advances in sectionals

The Winona Senior High School girls softball team shut out Red Wing, Minn., 14-0 last Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Section 1AAA Tournament. After the commanding win, the Winhawks were set to face Byron High School in the semifinals in Austin, Minn., just after press time late Tuesday afternoon.
In the victory over Red Wing, pitcher Makayla Steffes threw a one-hitter and struck out nine batters, while Ava Hamsund and Grace Fricke earned two RBIs each and Avery Engbrecht scored three runs, the team shared.
