The Winona Senior High School softball team won the Section 1AAA Championship last Thursday, defeating Kasson-Mantorville High School 4-1. The Winhawks will enter the state tournament as the number-one seed and face Rocori High School on Thursday. “The Winhawks are state bound for the fifth time since 2016!” the school district shared.
In the section championship, “Makayla Steffes was in top form, giving up three hits and striking out eight,” the team tweeted. Grace Fricke scored two runs, and Olivia Poulin recorded two RBIs, the coaches added.
