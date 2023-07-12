by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Work is underway to install geothermal heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko (W-K) elementary schools. The projected cost is about $26 million. If there are changes in costs or the construction schedule, the School Board recently agreed that its chair and vice chair could work with the superintendent to approve such changes.
According to a letter from former Superintendent Annette Freiheit to the School Board at its June 22 meeting, “… sometimes for project expediency, it is recommended that a Superintendent, Facilities Director or another board-appointed representative be authorized to approve cost expenditures and changes valued at $30,000 or less on any particular prime contract on behalf of the district.” Changes over that amount would still go to the School Board for a vote, the letter said. There was not a limit set for a cumulative total.
Denzer said the district’s administration recommended that, as there was a transition in superintendents, Superintendent Brad Berzinski with Vice Chair Tina Lehnertz and Denzer decide on project changes, until everyone was up-to-date. Denzer said in an interview that this arrangement was temporary and would be ended once everyone was comfortable, as the superintendent would be able to make such decisions. She did not respond to requests for additional comment.
The installation of the HVAC systems comes as the district prepares to convene a meeting of a task force to discuss facilities planning this week. Questions remain about the effect of the HVAC systems on facilities planning. WAPS has yet to secure about $10 million in funding for completing the systems’ installation.
