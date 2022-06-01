by PETE WATKINS, WSU director of athletic communications
Winona State University (WSU) softball players Abbie Hlas and Liz Pautz both earned D2CCA All-America honors following impressive seasons helping the Winona State University softball team to a 47-17 overall record and a 2022 NCAA Division II Softball Championship Tournament appearance. Hlas was named as a First Team utility player and Pautz was selected as an Honorable Mention pitcher.
Hlas, from Adel, Iowa, earned both NSIC All-Conference First Team and NFCA All-America honors earlier this month, capping a sophomore campaign in which she established herself as one of the top players in the conference. Hlas hit .446 in 2022, including belting 18 doubles and seven home runs. Hlas notched a .668 slugging percentage on the year and her 81 base hits were the most by any player in the NSIC as she collected 122 total bases. The versatile Hlas played multiple roles for WSU, going 6-5 in the pitching circle, and producing several standout defensive plays in the middle of the Warrior infield, while starting all 58 games for WSU.
Pautz, from Pulaski, Wis., led the nation in strikeouts with 361 on the season, a performance which also led to the best strikeout-per-seven innings mark of 11.8. The senior right-hander was 27-6 overall, throwing 214 innings and holding opponents to a .196 batting average. Pautz threw a perfect game on Saturday, April 2, in an 8-0 Warrior win over the University of Sioux Falls, just the third ever in the history of the Winona State program. She concluded her run with 61 career wins, 19 shutouts, and 838 strikeouts.
For Pautz, the All-America award was the third of her impressive career, having been named to the 2019 Fastpitch News All-America Second Team and the 2019 Louisville Slugger / NFCA All-America Third Team following her first season with the Warriors. Pautz was recently named to the 2022 CoSIDA All-Region Softball team and earned both the NSIC Outstanding Senior in softball and NSIC Elite 18 Awards. Pautz was also the 2021 NSIC Elite 18 Award winner.
The announcement marks the second time in the past three seasons that Winona State has had two players earn All-America honors, as Alison Nowak and Jordyn Kleman both earned D2CCA 2019 honors.
Winona State earned a 41-17 overall record in 2022 and qualified for the 2022 NCAA Division II National Championship Tournament. The Warriors earned a third-place regular season finish in the NSIC and played their way to the 2022 NSIC Softball Tournament championship game.
For the most up-to-date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit www.WinonaStateWarriors.com and @WinonaStateATH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.