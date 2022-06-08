WSU’s Vallabouy national champ in 400 meter

by PETE WATKINS, WSU director of athletic communications
Competing in the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field National Championships on May 26-28, Winona State University’s (WSU) Shereen Vallabouy won the 400-meter race with a time of 52.68, becoming a two-time national champion to cap an impressive senior campaign.
The national championship highlighted a day in which Winona State had three student-athletes earn the right to compete with the nation’s best in NCAA Division II track and field. Vallabouy’s mark sets a new all-time WSU record in the outdoor 400 meters, beating her own time of 53.37 which was set earlier this year.
Lindsay Cunningham and Kaylee Beyer also turned in All-America performances in Allendale, Mich., with Cunningham cruising to a fourth-place finish in the 5000-meter finals and Beyer finishing in sixth place in the 1500-meter finals. In the first round 1500-meter qualifying race, Beyer turned in a time of 4:22.26, a new Winona State best in the event, breaking her own record in the process.
Vallabouy, a senior from Ipoh, Malaysia, caps an amazing 2022 track and field season, as she becomes the first Winona State track and field athlete to win the outdoor 400-meter national championship. Vallabouy owns both of the Winona State 400-meter all-time bests at 52.68 (outdoors) and 53.37 (indoors), respectively. She is also the fastest 200-meter runner ever at Winona State with a time of 23.52. Vallabouy finished just ahead of Cal Poly Pomona’s Ayana Fields, who ran a second-place time of 53.44, and Hanna Williams of Missouri Western, who was third at 53.49.
Cunningham’s fourth-place time of 16:16.10 put her just behind Roisin Flanagan of Adams State, who finished third at 16:11.43. Brianna Robles, also from Adams State, won the event with a time of 16:07.84. Cunningham closes an impressive sophomore campaign in which she earned the right to compete in the 2021 NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships and the 2022 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships. The sophomore from the Wisconsin Dells, Wis., finished seventh in the nation this past fall and was fifth in the 5000 meters at the 2022 indoor event. Also this year, Cunningham won the 5000 meters at the prestigious Drake Relays, becoming the first Division II winner since 1980.
Beyer broke several records during the Warrior season, with her most recent being the 4:22.26 mark as an all-time WSU best in the 1500-meters. Beyer finished just behind Allie Ludge of Grand Valley State, who was fifth at 4:21.55. Yasmine Hernandez of CSU-Pueblo won the event at a time of 4:15.72. Beyer, a junior from Mukwonago, Wis., holds the WSU 800-meter record at 2:11.82 — set earlier this year — and holds the Winona State indoor records in 1,000 meters (2:54.73) and second-best ever indoor mile mark at 4:56.96.
For complete results of the 2022 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships, visit www.ncaa.com/sports/trackfield-outdoor-women/d2.
