As a member of a large family always on the go for sports, Emily Blumers had a vested interest in figuring out which water bottle keeps this vital liquid coldest. The Cotter Schools eighth grade student had an opportunity to answer this question by completing a research project for the junior high science fair last week.
Other students’ research focused on dogs, including whether dogs have color preferences and whether music changes these furry friends’ behavior. How rocks and minerals dissolve in acids and how different types of fruit DNA appear under a microscope were also project topics.
For Blumers’ water bottle project, she filled four different types of water bottles with water of the same temperature, left them on the counter for five days and took the temperature of each daily. The winner was a Yeti brand water bottle. “I’m hoping with the colder bottle, it would be helpful to know so you could get more of the ones that work the best,” she said.
Studying something often found on water bottles, eighth grade student Gillian Kirk took the fingerprints of several junior high students to see which type was the most common. “I just got really interested in what the different kinds are, and if anyone would have a really rare type or a really common type,” she said. Arch and whorl prints were the most common among her study participants.
Eighth grade student Gedion Errthum’s research involved liquid, as well. He wanted to find out whether caffeine affects typing speed, with a possible application being typing faster while finishing homework. First, the study participant would drink a cup of water, then type a phrase as many times as possible in 30 seconds. Next, the participant would drink a cup of coffee, wait 10 minutes, then type the same phrase for the same amount of time. Ultimately, typing speed increased slightly after drinking coffee.
For Barrett Schmidt, also an eighth grade student, research centered on energy, too. By testing how long a mix of brand-name and generic batteries ran a set of mini wind mills, he discovered that the brand name batteries were more efficient, while the generic ones were a good option for things that don’t require much power, like a TV remote.
While completing research, students gained more insight into the specific details of what they studied. Kirk learned that there are many kinds of fingerprints and considered how they are applied in law enforcement work. “Fingerprints are like clues, because they’re all unique; they just have similar shapes,” she said. Schmidt learned about different types of electrical currents and wiring processes.
Students also learned about the scientific method. Blumers enjoyed completing the steps of the procedure for her experiment. “It’s actually fun to take the temperature of things, and it’s kind of challenging to get the water at the start to 54 degrees exactly for all four water bottles,” she said. Errthum appreciated learning how to describe the scientific method through writing out his conclusion and results.
In addition to learning more about the scientific method from actually going through it, seventh and eighth grade science teacher Tammy Drazkowski hopes students get public speaking experience through presenting their projects to fair goers and judges and also gain a deeper knowledge about a topic that interests them. “They show a lot of pride of ownership in what they’ve learned, and they really like to share with people,” she said.
