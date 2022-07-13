by ALEXANDRA RETTER
After Home and Community Options (HCO) said it would close two group homes serving individuals with disabilities, Laura Wait and Diane Spalding faced uncertainty and stress about whether and when a new organization would start overseeing their sons’ home. Ultimately, a new organization began managing the home at the beginning of this month.
In April, HCO announced it would close two homes, citing staffing shortages. Other group homes and programs serving developmentally disabled individuals have had to close due to staffing shortages, and advocates point to a lack of increase in state funding for staff pay as part of the problem.
At the home of Wait and Spaldings’ family members, residents receive help from staff with daily tasks. Another organization, REM, took over management on July 1 of one of the homes that HCO closed, according to HCO and residents’ family members.
HCO initially gave families about 60 days notice of the closures. On April 8, HCO informed the families that the homes would be closing on June 7. Horstman said in an interview that by then, Winona County human services staff reached out to REM to see if the organization would be interested in a property, if one became available, and REM was.
REM initially said it would not be ready to take over until later in July.
Families of the residents filed appeals in state health and human services court to extend the 60-day window their loved ones had in one of the homes before they closed. Documents submitted as part of the families’ cases show disagreement about the deadline for closing the home, with REM requesting more time.
Horstman wrote in a message, “HCO is willing to try to extend the service termination date to 7/1/2022 if all three appellants agree to withdraw their pending terminational appeals.”
Another message from HCO to a REM staff member and county employee said that REM told HCO it had concerns about the June 7 deadline, and that REM would not be able to take over until July 11. HCO then said it may not be able to keep the home open until that date due to staffing issues. HCO also acknowledged that it could be difficult for REM to meet the June deadline and said it was “willing to move closer to the July date that [REM] proposed.”
Horstman said in an interview that after speaking with REM, HCO extended the date to July 1, and she knew REM would have preferred a later date.
For families, the prospect of the house closing before REM could take over and their loved ones being forced to move out, even temporarily, could have meant substantial shifts in their lives. Wait and Spalding said their sons returning to their family homes could have had negative physical and emotional effects for the men. Wait said she faced uncertainty about finding in-home care for her son, if she had to bring him to her home because his shut down, so she would not need to miss work. “I would miss seven days of work, which I wouldn’t even have enough vacation time to cover that,” Wait said in an interview. “I wouldn’t receive any pay. It would devastate me.”
“That is his home,” Wait said. His roommates and the staff members are like his second family, she said, and whenever he visits her, he is always excited to return to his home. Disrupting their sons’ routines could harm their mental and physical health, the parents said.
Ultimately, REM began managing the home on July 1.
“The stress, the fear — that has been the anxiety I’ve felt for my son,” Wait said. “It’s been very overwhelming.” With news of REM taking over, Wait said, “I can breathe again. I know my son is going to be taken care of. Nothing is going to change. He is not even going to know there’s been a change at all.”
When asked why HCO couldn’t keep the house open past July 1, Horstman said in an interview, “REM had 13 weeks to transition with the July 1 date, and at that point, we knew that HCO wouldn’t have the capacity to be able to provide the quality of care that we are accustomed to after the first of July.” Thirteen weeks would have meant a deadline of July 15 for REM to begin managing the home, based on the family’s notification date of April 8.
That amount of time was “generous,” Horstman added. “Our desire was to assist them with making it happen by that date,” she said.
The families felt it wasn’t asking too much for HCO to extend the July 1 deadline a couple weeks to avoid displacing the residents.“It’s not as if we’re asking for a month, two or six, we’re asking for a matter of days,” Wait said.
Before running the home, REM had to meet some licensing and inspection requirements, such as an inspection by a fire marshall. Meeting those requirements took time, Wait said, and she was surprised HCO did not provide more accommodation.
“It was just so aggressive,” Spalding said of the transition process.
Horstman said in an interview that HCO was concerned about staffing if it had kept managing the house beyond July 1.
“It’s heartbreaking, and I know the agency feels sick about having to give notice to any individual,” Horstman said in an interview. “The bottom line was we didn’t have the capacity to keep the men safe, and we’re responsible for 137 other individuals. And the staffing resources that were being expended in that program and the quantity of staff turnover there, it wasn’t a risk we could continue.”
In a letter submitted during the families’ cases, an HCO staff member managing the house said they felt staffing was sufficient for the organization to continue managing the house past July 1. “Not only is this home fully staffed with extremely committed and dedicated individuals — there are also two full-time staff below me, one of which has worked in the program since 2018 and is fully capable of running things smoothly and efficiently in order to uphold our caregiving standards and the safety of the men,” the staff member wrote. “Furthermore, as the supervisor, I am just a phone call away, and there are many things that can be handled on my part from home. In fact, that’s exactly what I did only a few weeks ago while I was quarantined at home with COVID.”
Horstman disagreed with that characterization. She noted there was turnover in the house’s supervisors in recent years and staff members worked overtime there. “We’ve pulled program staff in from other sites to cover shifts in this program,” she said, “which leaves individuals vulnerable in other sites. So we wouldn’t want to do that.”
Spalding said that during the transition process, she offered to care for her son during the day, to help with any staffing issues. HCO didn’t take her up on it.
Horstman said in an interview that her response to families concerned about finding care for those days in July if REM could not take over by the first of the month was, “If HCO would’ve needed to extend our time of care, our opportunities would’ve been to have the families help support us with providing care during that time.”
Now, the families are grateful the transition went smoothly. “I’m just so happy to be done with HCO,” Wait said. “I am just so relieved.” She added, “It’s a very happy day for my son and his roommates, that they’re staying in their house.”
“I feel really good about it,” Spalding said. “The staff are super happy. Throughout the whole process, REM has continued to check on the staff and clients to make sure they’re okay and their needs are being met.”
Horstman also said she thinks bright days are ahead for HCO. The organization has been able to make other programs more stable because of the closures, she said.
“I feel very optimistic that we’ve made good decisions as an agency,” she said. She continued, “It was necessary to close these programs, and I’m looking to the future and identifying that we have a much easier and better way of providing quality services to those we’re caring for, but also a realistic workload for our staff, who have been endlessly working overtime and working very diligently to serve. And I feel very good about the position we’re going to be able to put our employees and individuals in in the future.”
Wait said she hopes for good communication moving forward, and she is already receiving that from REM. “And I really look forward to the fact that they’re about the guys and the house; they’re not about the profit,” she said.
“I’m hoping that they care more than the last organization and that they’ll put [residents’] needs first and that they’ll do everything they can to keep the house running and running smoothly,” Spalding said.
