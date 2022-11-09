by CESAR SALAZAR
The planned second Amtrak train service took another step forward this past Wednesday, as spokespersons for the project talked with Winonans about what’s coming next and how soon a second daily passenger train could be running.
The $53 million interstate project between Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois, called the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Passenger Rail Project (TCMC), spans 411 miles within the current Empire Builder train route. The project would see a second daily round-trip train between the Twin Cities and Chicago, Ill., for more flexible hours for riders. The project would see many upgrades to existing train infrastructure, including in Winona and the surrounding Driftless Region. The project’s construction could start as early as July 2023, according to HTNB Corporation Project Manager Aaron Bowe.
According to Bowe, the TCMC project will contribute to economic development, job growth, and passenger movement within the region. The project is supported by state and federal entities, with local Winona leaders voicing their support for the project.
Winona will see some improvements to rail infrastructure, particularly around the Tower CK and the Winona Siding portions in the north and south of the city respectively, Bowe said.
In the Tower CK portion — a historical train junction near Westfield Golf Course — the plan is to construct new track to connect to the mainline track of the Canadian Pacific Railway Waseca Subdivision, add power switches and railroad signals for more efficient train movements, minimize freight and passenger train passing conflicts, and make at-grade crossing modifications to Bierce Street and Prairie Island Road, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). The cost of these upgrades is around $12 million, Bowe said.
Along the Winona Siding portion running north of 11th Street, the plans are to rehabilitate two miles of existing siding track, replace manual switches with two power turnouts and railroad signals for more efficient train movements, and make at-grade crossing improvements, according to MnDOT. This portion of the project will cost around $10 million, Bowe said.
Winona would be affected by closures during the construction of these upgrades, Bowe said.
According to Bowe, the project partners will continue to gather public input through the spring of next year, with final designs completed that summer, construction slated to start in 2024, and the second train service starting anywhere from 2023 to 2025. He explained that the existing infrastructure could support the second train, but wouldn’t be as efficient without the needed upgrades.
With a second train running independently within the TCMC corridor, Amtrak aims to have one train depart in the morning and another in the midday, Bowe said. Under the plan, the train would be arriving westbound into Winona around 4:20 p.m. and arrive in Minneapolis, Minn., at around 6:16 p.m., while an eastbound train would arrive in Winona around 1:39 p.m. and arrive in Chicago at 7 p.m., according to Bowe. “The service could start as early as 2023; that’s currently in process,” Bowe said.
According to Amtrak’s metrics, around 124,000 passengers could be using both trains and would touch base with 13 train stations along the route. At a new speed of 79 miles per hour, the route would take about seven-and-a-half hours between St. Paul, Minn., and Chicago. Bowe later explained that Amtrak is also negotiating a possible third train within the TCMC corridor in the future.
“This is just the first step for this corridor,” Amtrak Director of Government Affairs Derek James said. “We think the cities of La Crosse, the Twin Cities, Milwaukee, and Chicago are major American cities that need to have more than one train a day. If this were in Europe, there would be multiple trains every day, and so that's what we're trying to [do]. It's greener, it's safer, and it provides mobility to all the millions of people in America who don't have a 2,000-pound machine to drive themselves around.”
