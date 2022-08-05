by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Some local leaders are continuing to voice their support for a second daily train on the Amtrak route from the Twin Cities to Chicago, Ill. Advocates say the train could help support tourism and reduce wait times at the tracks.
Great River Rail Commission members recently took a train on the route to Milwaukee, Wis. Made up of local governments along the route, including Winona and Winona County, the commission’s goal is to support the development of more passenger rail opportunities in the region. Along the way, the train stopped at the Amtrak station in Winona. The trip came as, according to the commission, improvements for train tracks and signals are in final design stages, and construction is expected to be done by 2024. According to the commission, the second train option will “likely” be available in mid-2023.
At the station in Winona, Winona County Commissioner Chris Meyer said the city of Winona projects it will receive $2 million for Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility improvements at the station and $19 million for track upgrades. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) engineers told the Post last year that one improvement would be changing some rail line switches so they would not need to be manually controlled, but would be remotely controlled instead. That would improve the efficiency of trains switching tracks, meaning all trains could move faster. There would also be new siding tracks for trains to pull off and allow others to pass.
Meyer, as well as Visit Winona Executive Director Pat Mutter and Minnesota Marine Art Museum Executive Director Scott Pollock, agreed the second train could also bolster tourism. The train could perhaps help draw crowds from other art museums, for instance, Pollock said. “I definitely want to support it,” Mutter said.
“It’s estimated that the second train would double the amount of tourists and travel that come across between St. Paul and Milwaukee, and that’s worth about $4 million to the region,” Meyer said.
Mayor Scott Sherman said the train could also benefit college students as they travel to and from Winona. “And it’s convenient for a lot of people. It gives them an opportunity to relax instead of having to drive the whole way in,” he said.
“Winona State has supported this because a lot of students actually come here on the train,” Meyer said.
The second train would run alongside Amtrak’s current Empire Builder. That train’s route is on tracks from Canadian Pacific.
