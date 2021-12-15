by CHRIS ROGERS
After 40 years in business, Winona-based Severson Oil Company will be sold to Consolidated Energy, of La Crosse, Wis., in a deal set to be finalized on Friday. The sale includes Severson Oil’s propane, lubricant, and wholesale fuel supply businesses, while two Severson Sinclair gas stations, a ProLube Express, and a local fuel delivery service in Winona will be retained by the Severson family, Severson Oil President Josh Severson said.
Severson’s late father, Tom Severson, founded Severson Oil in 1981 after buying another local fuel oil distribution company. “The company has grown quite a bit over time,” Josh Severson said. “My father started to grow the company and eventually got into convenience stores and propane. At one time, we owned multiple stores. We had four in town here and then some others around Southeast Minnesota.”
“I’d like to thank all of our customers and the Winona community for all of the support over the years,” Josh Severson said in a statement. “This decision was not easy, but we feel it is the best decision for our family and the business moving forward. Consolidated and Severson share similar core values and a commitment to provide the highest quality products and services to our customers. Thank you to all of our employees for their service over the years. They have done a great job taking care of customers and promoting the business. We would not have been successful without everyone’s hard work and dedication to the business.”
Consolidated Energy distributes propane and petroleum products throughout Western Wisconsin, Southern Minnesota, and Northern Iowa. The company plans to maintain Severson Oil’s locations in Winona and Rushford, Vice President Joel Reinhart said. “The majority of the employees are going to be staying on with us,” he added.
“We’re extremely excited to be part of the Winona community,” Reinhart told the Post. “It’s a great place. Josh and his family have built a great business over the years, and they’ve got a lot of great people on their team, and we’re excited to have them come onto our team and provide the same level of service the Seversons have provided to Winona and the surrounding area for years.”
