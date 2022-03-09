by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona City Council approved on Monday a plan to update the Winona wastewater treatment facility in order to meet new pollutant limits and update aging infrastructure.
Following a reissue of the facility’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), the facility is required to meet a new phosphorus discharge limit by 2027 to help reduce pollution in the Mississippi River.
The City Council discussed funding the required $26.5 million for the project. The current plan foresees raising current sewer fees by 20-40 percent depending on meter size and usage.
Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. was selected to conduct a service rate study report by the city of Winona to best determine how to increase the rate for citizens in Winona to pay for the updates.
In an example given by the report, a residential user currently paying $46.80 quarterly would see an increase of just over six percent every year for four years until 2025, when the bill would be $59.80, for a total increase of $13. This rate would change depending on whether more or less water is used.
“We were meeting all the requirements and now we’ve been issued a new permit,” said Paul Drazkowski, the wastewater treatment plant manager. “We were working under the old permit for several years until we received a new compliance schedule.”
The plant was reissued its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit in July of 2021. The plant previously did not have any phosphorus discharge limit but now has to comply with the new phosphorus limits set by the MPCA by 2027 and submit a wastewater treatment plant facilities plan as part of the permit reissue.
“This new requirement is very much standard across the board,” Drazkowski said. “This has been a very common requirement for every waste plant.”
The new phosphorus discharge must meet a limit of .74 mg per liter of water discharged from the plant.
The MPCA approved and set in place these river eutrophication standards in 2015 — essentially, high levels of nutrient deposits lead to the dense growth of aquatic plant life, depriving aquatic environments of oxygen. The pollutants and all their sources now need to be in check to prevent this kind of damage.
The plan discusses various options, with one being the city’s preferred solution. This recommended solution is one that meets current and future water discharge needs and will meet potential future limits on nitrogen pollution.
“Right now, phosphorus treatment is the only requirement, but in the future, nitrogen potentially will be a future nutrient we’ll have to remove — whatever technology we do pick, we wouldn’t have to go through another major rehabilitation to now account for nitrogen removal,” Drazkowski said.
In addition to these mandatory updates, the facility plan also includes updates to current equipment and components. “We’ve held off doing a lot of these projects over the years because we knew that this requirement was coming but it’s been taking a little longer than we thought,” Drazkowski said
The required phosphorus updates would be completed in 2026 and the nitrogen updates in 2031.
Not updating the plant to meet these new limit requirements is not an option, as the discharge limit is required to be in place for wastewater treatment plants by 2027. Equipment updates that aren’t required are still necessary for future operations. “A benefit of doing this option is that we can use the majority of our existing infrastructure, which saves a lot of our costs,” Drazkowski said.
The plan proposes a timeline that would see the plant begin to receive updates in 2022 with the pretreatment building getting updated for over $1.9 million. In 2023, equipment in the pretreatment building would be replaced for another $1.9 million. The next update in 2026 would see the required phosphorus-removal equipment installed as well as updates that would ensure essential components would continue to work in the future, for over $19.3 million. A gas storage and microturbine would be installed in 2030 for $2.8 million. Nitrogen removal equipment would be the final update in 2031 with a cost of $412,000.
The EPA found that 39 percent of Mississippi River basin streams have high nitrogen levels and another 32 percent had high levels of phosphorus. The pollution is linked to the contamination of drinking water, surface water, and groundwater in the watershed, as well as the growth of the low oxygen zone in the Gulf of Mexico leading to toxic algae blooms.
“From an environmental standpoint, phosphorus is something we’re discharging that can potentially cause issues downstream and in our waterways,” Drazkowski said. “This makes people more conscious of what we’re doing on our part — that translates to everybody doing their part.”
