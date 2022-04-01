by CESAR SALAZAR
Sewer rates are going to go up for Winonans to help pay for needed upgrades to the wastewater treatment facility. The availability charge — a flat rate across the board — will increase by $13 for most users by 2026. Residential homes would be paying more compared to commercial or industrial users, percentage-wise, due to how the rate increase is structured.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is requiring the wastewater treatment facility to install new equipment to meet a new phosphorus discharge limit by 2027 to help reduce pollution in the Mississippi River. Alongside the required upgrades, the facility also plans to update other infrastructure. The city requires $26.5 million for the project, and the proposed fee hikes will help cover those costs.
As an example, a residential home paying $46.80 quarterly in 2021 would be paying $59.80 by the end of 2025 — a 27 percent increase, according to a 2021 rate study engineering firm Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. conducted for the city of Winona. In the example for commercial users, a bill of $177.38 in 2021 would rise to $190.38, a 7 percent increase. For an average industrial user, a bill of $679.63 in 2021 would increase to $692.62, or just 1.9 percent.
Winona Director of Public Works Brian DeFrang reasons the higher residential percentage increase was the most equitable option as businesses were already paying much higher fees. “Approximately half of the increase is in availability charge, which is equal per user, and the other half is in usage fees,” DeFrang said. “Since the industrial/commercial users pay much higher fees now, it appears that the percentage increase is much higher for residential.”
Residential, commercial, and industrial users will all see a $13 increase, but in percentage terms, it’s a larger increase for homeowners. The average residential home would have a 27 percent increase versus an average industrial user who would have an increase of 1.9 percent.
DeFrang notes the reason for raising the availability rate, as opposed to per gallon fees, is that “these [$26.5 million upgrades] are the costs of the system and not the costs of operating the system.”
The fixed rate would pay for the fixed costs of upgrading the facility, which don’t change regardless of how many gallons of sewer flows through the plant in a given month. “It is based on the availability fee being a flat fee,” DeFrang said. “The availability fee is related to fixed costs of the system that are not related to usage.”
The rate increase will be phased in the next four years. The availability rate will go up another $3 in 2023 and $3.50 each year in 2024 and 2025, for a total increase of $13 by 2026.
At this time, city officials do not know if the costs will go down upon the completion of the upgrades. “At this point, I cannot say,” DeFrang said. “There may be other unforeseen costs or mandates that arise.”
DeFrang states that the needed funds could potentially come from different sources, in addition to sewer fees. “We are getting some grants and will be looking into more funding to help offset user costs,” DeFrang said.
