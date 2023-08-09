Sharing the joy of dance under the bridge

by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
Beside the banks of the Mississippi River, under the interstate bridge, a group was laughing and grooving last week as part of Kat Dworschak’s Under the Bridge dance classes.
Under the Bridge started in 2021 as a response to the problems Dworschak heard through conversations, problems such as mental health issues and developing isolated and sedentary lifestyles as a result of COVID. Dworschak knew, as most people do, that movement and connection would help but she felt there were few opportunities that weren’t expensive or time consuming. “My main goal was to give everyone the opportunity to experience the power of camaraderie paired with movement,” Dworschak said.
Under the Bridge is a weekly hour-long dance class offered every Thursday of the summer for free. Dworschak offers hip hop/jazz funk dance classes for beginners at 5:30 p.m. and advanced dancers at 6:30 p.m. and noted the classes are for “anybody and any body.” Dworschak said the atmosphere of the classes is the best part. “We're laughing more than we're dancing. And that's the best way to describe it,” she said. “We're being goofy, and we're making fun of ourselves, and then we're also feeling confident and sexy.”
Crystal Lynn, a 39-year-old mom from the beginner class, said that she looks forward to Under the Bridge after a 12-hour work day. “I think it has improved my mood just because it's something to always look forward to every week,” she said. Lynn started attending Under the Bridge dance class this year and plans to continue.
Claire Benning is a dance instructor herself and participates in the advanced Under the Bridge classes. Benning said Dworschak fosters a positive and low stress dancing environment where it is OK to make mistakes, something that she would get frustrated at herself about growing up. Benning recalled a class where Dworschak really pushed the dancers with a difficult routine. After the class some dancers felt dejected after not getting the dance perfect and felt it was a bad class. Dworschak said, “It's not a good or bad class whether or not you have the dance perfect. It's the way you showed up for yourself and the way you tried your best.” After that class, Benning said she and other dancers realized they had some unlearning to do. “We don't have to be perfect in order for it to be good. We can be imperfect and still have a great time,” Benning said.
When asked to describe Dworschak, Benning said, “There’s that funny line from ‘High School Musical’ where it's like ‘Do you remember in kindergarten where you would meet someone and you just instantly become friends because no one cared? That's how Kat is … She is such a positive light to have. For me, she has pushed me to get back into taking classes for myself, and that's opened up so many doors for me.”
Dworschak plans to keep the free summer dance class going and hopes more people will join in. The classes run from June to August. There is still one more class this season on Thursday, August 10, under the bridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.