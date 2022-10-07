Motorists in Winona on Highway 43/Mankato Avenue will encounter short-term closures of Parks Avenue North across from Frontenac Drive on Oct. 8 or 9 as crews from Xcel Energy place a gas line underground, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Xcel Energy will be placing the gas line underground along the west side of Highway 43/Mankato Avenue during the weekend. At times, crews will need to close the access at Park Avenue North. Motorists will be able to access Winona Health and other properties located on the west side by using other access roads to the south. Crews will close the Parks Avenue north entrance when they are ready to pull the new 12-inch gas line into place.
Southbound motorists will be able to use right turns at Riverbend Road and Parks Avenue south as well as the Parks Avenue access on Highway 61 west of Highway 43, near the Winona Family YMCA. Northbound motorists will need to use Parks Avenue South to cross Highway 43/Mankato Avenue or use Parks Avenue on Highway 61 during the short-term closure. Parks Avenue north will be open once the gas line installation work is completed.
Remember that left turns on Highway 43/Mankato Avenue are not allowed. No-left-turn signs are present as you approach intersections as well as into the intersections. Trying to make left turns will cause traffic backups and there will be times that those side road entrances will be closed for construction.
The work is connected to the Highway 43 Winona projectbetween Sugar Loaf View and Belleview Street. Additionally, city utilities will be updated under the road. The project includes adding roundabouts at Highway 61, Riverbend Road, Frontenac Drive and Sarnia Street. Construction is scheduled to run through November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.