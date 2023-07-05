by ALEXANDRA RETTER
As the Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee plans for how to seek public input on a district equity policy, a few citizen members recently called for an outside organization to facilitate listening sessions with the community.
DEI drafted a policy over the course of about a year in 2022-2023, drawing from the policies of a couple other school districts. This spring, some citizen members advocated for working with an outside group on the policy. This led the district to seek feedback from the equity department at the Minnesota Department of Education, which recommended that WAPS reach out for input from the community.
At DEI’s June meeting, committee members Marci Hitz and Theresa Rusert voiced their support for an organization outside of the district facilitating the community listening sessions. Rusert said they did not feel the district had a deep enough level of trust among community members for the community to want to provide input.
“I just strongly feel that, in the same way that we didn’t really have the knowledge to write that policy, I just don’t know that WAPS is the right organization to do these groups,” Hitz said. She added that she would strongly encourage the district to bring in a separate, third party group, such as an organization like Engage Winona, to host the listening sessions.
“WAPS doesn’t have the trust of the community,” Rusert said.
Hitz said a neutral third party could reach out to many community members, and she thought the community would respond better to them than the district.
Director of Learning and Teaching and DEI member Kristie O’Brien said she felt that at the DEI meeting in May, there was agreement about DEI being involved in the listening sessions and a committee member volunteering to help facilitate the sessions.
Rusert said perhaps some DEI members could be part of the sessions. However, they reiterated that receiving input may be difficult. “[It] doesn’t matter where you hold these meetings. [It] doesn’t matter … if one of the people there is somebody they’re comfortable with. You’re not going to get people to show up. If you serve food or do something else to entice people, they’ll show up for the food, but they’re not going to give you input because they don’t feel safe,” they said.
O’Brien acknowledged Rusert and Hitz’s viewpoint but said regardless, it would be valuable for the committee to determine some plans, such as deciding on an official name for the listening sessions, determining the process for gathering public input and starting to draft questions to ask the community during the sessions.
In an interview, O’Brien said a decision by DEI would be forthcoming on whether an outside organization would facilitate the listening sessions. “… We had broad, general consensus with everybody at last night’s meeting that it wanted to be facilitated by an external agency or resource. And so, what we want to do is just bring it forward with all our committee members, when we have more of a broader attendance,” she said, referring to several members absent from last month’s meeting, “and make sure we have consensus on moving forward with it as an outside organization.” She added, “And it was the recommendation of the equity, diversity and inclusion department at MDE that it’s best for us to carry the work forward ourselves, with just consultant support from an external organization … And so that’s to be determined.”
Some citizen DEI members suggested at the committee’s May meeting that WAPS collaborate with community organizations and groups such as Engage Winona, Winona ROAR (Residents Organizing Against Racism), Our Voices and GSA (Gender Sexuality Alliance) for the listening sessions, and there was some support for a neutral party facilitating sessions or the district co-facilitating sessions with an outside group. There did not appear to be an official decision made whether to collaborate with any of the groups or with which group to collaborate.
Asked who would decide whether to have an outside facilitator, O’Brien said, “It’ll be the committee making the decision, yes, for sure.” The decision would most likely come at the August or September meeting of DEI, she said. “And also with our transition of superintendents taking over, it might morph and change, too. We also have board member changes on that committee,” she said, referring to the transition from former Superintendent Annette Freiheit to Superintendent Brad Berzinski this month and the changes starting this September in which School Board members sit on and chair DEI.
