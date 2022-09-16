The signup to speak at the Winona City Council's new public comment period is now available on the city's website. Visit www.cityofwinona.com/719/Open-Public-Comment-Session to sign up and view the policy, procedure and rules. The comment period will be held on Monday, September 19, at 6:10 p.m. in the council chambers on the third floor of city hall, 207 Lafayette Street.
Latest News
- Citizens groups refine proposal for new community gardens
- Winona School Board discusses state support
- WAPS rolls out new reading aids
- Local COVID update
- Watercolor classes at Arts Center Sept. 23-24
- Swanson to read river story to mark Banned Books Week
- Boats and Bluegrass returns to Winona, Sept. 22-25
- Dred I Dread perform in Wabasha Sept. 24
Most Popular
Articles
- Winona County deputy charged with assault in Rushford
- Rollingstone school reopens, celebrates first day
- WPD copes with officer shortages
- WAPS cited for SPED discipline disparities
- Police blotter
- Two seriously hurt in Hwy. 43 crash
- Police blotter
- Why MnDOT is closing off left turns in Hwy. 43 work zone
- Cyclist killed in Highway 61 crash in Winona
- WPD: 23-year-old died by suicide
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.