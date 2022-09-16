The signup to speak at the Winona City Council's new public comment period is now available on the city's website. Visit www.cityofwinona.com/719/Open-Public-Comment-Session to sign up and view the policy, procedure and rules. The comment period will be held on Monday, September 19, at 6:10 p.m. in the council chambers on the third floor of city hall, 207 Lafayette Street.

Winona council approves public comment by CESAR SALAZAR