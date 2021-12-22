by CHRIS ROGERS
There are some familiar faces among the finalists for Winona County’s next county administrator, including former Winona city manager Steve Sarvi. Out of a pool of 13 qualified candidates, the County Board selected six finalists last week to interview on January 6. The board plans to make a hiring decision that same evening.
Often likened to the CEO of the county, the county administrator is the top staff position in county government, responsible for managing department heads, overseeing an over $60 million budget, turning County Board policies into reality, and handling everything from negotiating union contracts to fielding questions from the press.
“I think this is critical,” County Board member Marie Kovecsi said of the job and hiring decision. Pointing to ongoing projects such as plans for distributing COVID relief funds and responding to calls for criminal justice reforms and greater social services, she said, “We have a lot of critical things that still need to be led by somebody, and even just with the day-to-day stuff, that’s enough.”
Sarvi served as Winona city manager for over five years before parting ways with the city this fall. He championed the city’s Welcoming America pledge, and the city made major strides in its goals for revitalizing downtown during his tenure. Two City Council members raised concerns about Sarvi’s proposed deficit spending and use of reserve funds early this fall. The council told him he could resign in a closed door meeting in October; council members declined to comment on why. “Apparently they wanted to go in a different direction,” Sarvi said at the time, adding, “I’m just full of gratitude for the people I’ve worked with and to have served the community for the past five years.”
Longtime Houston County Human Resources Director Theresa Arrick-Kruger is also among the finalists. Arrick-Kruger was a top candidate the last time Winona County’s top job was open in 2015. She has worked for Houston County for the past 12 years, and previously served as an administrator and financier for Winona State University.
Other finalists include Erik Hansen, the city administrator for the small town of Tracy, Minn., and a former local elected official in Colorado; David Johnston, a former city manager for the mid-sized towns of Covington, Ky., and Maple Valley, Wash.; Samuel Landerscraper, a manager for the past five years within the human services department for Pitkin County, Colo.; and Dana Schoening, assistant city manager and director of planning and operations for the small town of Sweetwater, Texas, with around 20 years of experience in city planning and community development. According to River City News and the Northern Kentucky Tribune, Johnston resigned from his position in Covington this summer.
Because candidates’ names are private data until they are selected as finalists, the County Board referred to candidates by numbers — i.e. candidate number 10 — when discussing whom to interview. The board reviewed resumes, personality profiles, and videotaped interviews between each candidate and a recruitment consultant before making their decision. Remarkably, all five board members agreed on one candidate, and County Board members Marie Kovecsi, Chris Meyer, and Greg Olson’s top three picks were identical, while board members Steve Jacob and Marcia Ward’s preferences varied slightly.
“I was surprised how close we came to consensus on all of the six,” Kovecsi said in an interview.
Noting that several candidates had experience in city government but not county government, Ward said, “I was hoping for somebody with a little bit more true county administration experience, but we’ll have to do some on the job training.”
On January 6, the finalists will be interviewed by the County Board, department heads, and a citizen group appointed by board members. The rotating interviews will last much of the day. After department heads and citizens submit their feedback, the board is expected to make a hiring decision that evening. However, Ward and some other commissioners raised the prospect of postponing a decision until the following day.
“This is probably one of the biggest decisions we make as a board, picking a new administrator,” Ward said at last week’s meeting. “And we as a board only get to spend an hour with this person? … That’s a monumental task,” she added. She told the Post in an interview, “I want to at least go home and sleep on it … I think it’s way too important a decision to rush through it and not feel comfortable with it.”
The County Board briefly discussed holding a more lengthy interview process or multiple rounds of interviews, but decided against it.
“I think it’s going to be a very packed day,” Kovecsi said in an interview. “I have a little hesitancy about going through the whole day and making the decision on the same day. So we may change that. We’ll see.”
Current administrator Ken Fritz will retire at the end of the year, and Personnel Director and Assistant County Administrator Maureen Holte will fill in during the interim.
