Dr. Scott Sorvaag wanted to learn about not just one discipline, but many. As he began his career, that inspired him to become an elementary educator. “ … I just always wanted to learn everything about everything,” he said. Now, Sorvaag will continue learning as he becomes the next dean of the College of Education at Winona State University (WSU), beginning in July. He currently serves as the chair for Undergraduate Teacher Education at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.
“I really love working with people who are devoted to serving others,” Sorvaag said. “I think that’s just a really incredible privilege. And through the process that got me into the particular role, I met a lot of extraordinary people. And so that’s something to really look forward to. I also love the challenges and opportunities that come with the role.”
Sorvaag will succeed Dr. Ted Reilly, who has been interim dean since 2022. Dr. Daniel Kirk preceded Reilly as dean. WSU has roots in education, being the first teacher preparation school, or normal school, west of the Mississippi River. In recent years, WSU has worked to innovate teacher preparation with Education Village, a mini-campus aimed at providing more hands-on opportunities for aspiring teachers to engage with students. The pandemic limited some of these opportunities, Kirk and a few students said.
“I think [Sorvaag] is someone who will come in and listen and be very thoughtful about how he moves forward with the College of Education,” said Jodi Saunders, who is the WSU department chair and a professor in Child, Adolescent and Advocacy Studies and co-chaired the dean search committee. “We already have a lot of experience here, and I think he will be respectful of that, and then also have his own ideas for innovation. And I think he’ll fit in nicely and move us forward very well, especially in regard to the entire Education Village.” She added that he was personable and relatable. “He was very comfortable and transparent,” she said.
“I’m very much looking forward to his leadership, his thoughtfulness, his experience,” Associate Professor in Elementary and Early Childhood Education and search committee member Mary Anderson said. “I think it will be a great match.” She added that he was very consistent throughout the interview process.
Sorvaag began his career in education as an elementary school teacher in South Dakota. “I learned an incredible amount about education there, but also about the different kinds of experiences and families and structures that children come from,” he said. He appreciated the school’s socioeconomic and cultural diversity, as well as the insight he gained from students’ cultural experiences. “And it really attracted me to this idea of thinking more fully about the next generation … Everyone has to be included. Everyone belongs. And so that became central to a lot of my practice,” he said. In addition, he strove to actively involve his students in learning, follow what they were curious about and make school a place they wanted to be.
Sorvaag also served as a principal. “I think people who end up in school leadership ought to love students and love teaching, because it helps you stay focused on what it is we’re there to do. And so I think I’ve been able to carry that with me,” he said.
Additionally, Sorvaag worked in higher education as a professor, chairperson and dean.
In his new role, Sorvaag aims to ask about and listen to what his colleagues need. He is steering away from bringing in preconceptions or goals that are overly specific. “Because the folks here at Winona State have been doing this work for a long time, and doing it really well, and so I need to work with all the people that are part of that community devoted to education to ask, ‘What are we doing really well?’ ‘What do we need to stop doing?” he said.
Sorvaag aims to keep the continuing effects of the isolation and learning interruption of the pandemic in mind, as well. “I do think we’re in a new world. And the first thing we need to do is acknowledge that,” he said. “Second, we need to heal. And then we need to look at systems and structures and processes and really ask, ‘Is what we’re doing humanizing or dehumanizing?’”
To support teacher preparation, Sorvaag would like to draw on the expertise of educators, in addition to the expertise of those in other fields such as health care and business.
Sorvaag hopes to remind people of the positive aspects of being a teacher, such as helping the community and contributing to students’ lives. “And that’s one thing we learned from COVID, is how important our teachers are, how important schools are to families and to our community,” he said.
In addition to the continuing effects of the pandemic, one challenge the field of education faces, Sorvaag said, is addressing the use of technology. He wants to recognize both the benefits technology can provide and the downsides it presents where “our ethics need to catch up,” he said.
When it comes to developing future generations of teachers, Sorvaag continued, “We need to challenge some of the stigmas that go with contemporary teaching. I think we need to support teacher agency and autonomy. We need to support teachers as creative, professional people.” The goal is for people to be well prepared when they enter the teaching field and for them to then wish to remain there, he said. “Many young people are hearing, ‘Don’t go into teaching.’ That’s a problem,” he said.
