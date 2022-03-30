SNL’s Michael Che talks life, comedy, politics with WSU

by CESAR SALAZAR
With roaring laughter and applause, Winona State University (WSU) warmly welcomed Saturday Night Life’s (SNL) Michael Che to converse with WSU President Scott Olson last Thursday.
With over 550 attendees, Winona got a chance to talk and learn with a national star. Che didn’t know what to expect as he hadn’t done a one-on-one, hour-long conversation as he had with WSU.
“It’s always more comfortable doing standup — which seems harder — but sitting down, answering questions … I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Che said. “I just hope you guys don’t bring up my dad or something.”
Olson promptly brought up Che’s family, dad included, and asked him of his upbringing in New York.
Che grew up as the youngest of seven (Che attributed the fact to his parents not having cable) in Lower Manhattan. The vast cultural differences, temperaments, and personalities within the city gave him lots of material to go off of.
“If your immediate surroundings are the United Nations, then you have a lot more to go off of than somebody that maybe hasn’t seen so much,” Che said.
Che stated that his “Weekend Update” co-host, Colin Jost, and himself had different humor due to Jost’s upbringing in Staten Island. “Staten Island is the only borough that’s red,” Che said. “Not that there’s anything wrong with that.”
Being the youngest taught him about comedy. “I wasn’t the most entertaining; I was the youngest,” Che said. “If I wanted to stay awake, I had to be pretty funny, but if it was time to go to bed or something, you kind of have to be a little bit entertaining just so they’d want to keep you around,” Che said. “It taught me how to listen, how to observe.”
Che said the observing and listening aspect in his youth helped tremendously with being funny.
Che also stated that he didn’t particularly do well in school or jobs as he felt they were too monotonous and where Che couldn’t “sit still.”
“I think you found the right gig,” Olson jokingly said to Che. “Yeah, but I wouldn’t advise anyone to do this one,” Che replied, motioning to the crowd.
Olson asked Che about his views in regards to politics intertwining with comedy and how Che’s humor would be considered political.
Che believes that the state of the world has made it harder for satire to exist. “Weekend Update is a segment parodying the news, but the news is parodying the news,” Che explained. “Who are we parodying?! The only way to make fun of [the news outlets] is to tell the truth they won’t tell. It seems like we’re trying to be political, but we’re just trying to do the opposite of what the news would be doing … It’s a very strange juxtaposition.”
Olson, in reference to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, asked if something about comedians made good politicians.
“Comedians have a way of stating the obvious that a lot of politicians have a hard time doing,” Che said. “People relate to comedians a lot more because we tell it the way we see it and the way everybody else sees it, as opposed to politicians, who tell it the way they want you to see it.”
Olson also asked Che’s sentiment on censorship in comedy, referencing how NBC’s limits would differ from Netflix or HBO.
“Everybody has limits: the audience has limits, I have limits,” Che said. “Somebody will usually stand up in the audience and say ‘too soon’ then it’s maybe too soon.”
Che, being prompted by Dave Chappelle’s recent controversies, also said that anything that opens up further discussion is ultimately good. “Anything that opens a discussion that’s important to people is always good because we’re talking about, evening if we’re yelling, we were talking at some point,” Che said. “Not every joke is going to be funny to everybody. Not every special, every comedian, every subject is going to be funny to everybody.”
Che explained he isn’t necessarily dismissing the backlash or critiquing the controversies but wants people to have conversations when it comes to controversies rather than shut one side down. “This is a discussion that needs to be had,” Che said. “No one’s having it honestly or frankly and sometimes you need people to say things frankly, even if it seems angry. You need to get that out so that you can find out what everyone’s thinking so that you can find some kind of middle ground.”
Che believes being controversial is essential for communication. “I always love when people say this is my line and you’ve crossed it because that’s the only way to find out how to communicate with each other,” Che explained.
Olson likened Che’s views to SNL’s season one skit “Word Association” starring Chevy Chase and Richard Pryor. “You couldn’t do that sketch today,” Olson said. “Sure you could,” Che replied.
Che explained that the sketch still received flak when it aired in 1975, just as it would today. “They just put up with what came next and they were willing to stand by it,” Che said. “They did it in a way where they made people laugh and that superseded all the negativity that they got. It’s the same as now; you can do all of the jokes that you want to do. You just have to make people laugh and be brave enough to stand up to the fire if it comes.”
Che also went on to explain his eight-year career at SNL, jokingly saying it’ll be his last year. Che explained he planned on staying on SNL for the foreseeable future alongside his castmates. “This cast is close no matter what and we’ll be a part of the show for the foreseeable future,” Che said. “It’s home.”
“It was fun to see someone of this caliber of celebrity at WSU,” WSU Student Julia Ferguson said. “We haven’t had someone this big for a long time, so it’s really cool to have him here and have a fun, lighthearted discussion. It was nice to raise a few political topics, but that wasn’t the focus of tonight; it was bringing people together again.”
“My favorite moment was when we were talking about racism and its intersection with comedy,” Olson said. Olson explained that the “Word Association” sketch question wasn’t a part of his questions but Che instantly knew what Olson was talking about. “I felt that kind of rapport with him that you have with an old friend,” Olson said.
“I would count this a success,” Olson said of Che’s visit. “We might look again next year for the Lyceum Committee to again bring in speakers who would be of broad interest to the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.