From: Winona County
Recycling trucks will not be able to collect recyclables from residents in Mt. Vernon and Whitewater Townships (including the cities of Elba and Minneiska) today, December 9. Trucks will be attempting to collect these areas on Saturday, December 10, 2022 road conditions permitting. Any areas that are unable to be collected Saturday will be picked up on Monday, December 13, 2022. City of Winona routes are still running at this time. We apologize for the inconvenience.
