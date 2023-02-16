by CHRIS ROGERS
The Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system (Minn State) is considering disciplinary action against Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast) President Marsha Danielson after investigations found she allegedly misused a company car, accepted tickets to a Wild game in violation of state policy, and used racist and sexist language at work. Danielson, a veteran of other Minn State schools, took over as MSC Southeast president in 2021.
The investigations began last fall, and reports on their findings were completed on December 22. In a statement composed on February 14, Minn State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra said, “I take this situation very seriously – building and maintaining a respectful and professional workplace is something we require of all our employees, including our leaders, and it’s central to our mission. I am currently reviewing the investigative reports and other materials presented to me, I have spoken with President Danielson, and I have engaged, and will continue to engage, the Minnesota State College Southeast community. Then, after due diligence, I will soon make and convey an appropriate discipline decision. This is a top priority for me — I am committed to ensuring that Minnesota State College Southeast fosters an empowered and respectful workplace, and that all employees of Minnesota State adhere to the utmost in professionalism and ethical behavior.”
A report by an outside law firm working for Minn State’s human resources department investigated multiple complaints that Danielson called coworkers “hon,” “girlie,” and “babe,” that she repeatedly referred to meetings as “powwows,” imitated another college president’s foreign accent, and complained to a coworker about Malhotra being reluctant to pay for a lunch meeting, suggesting it was due to his Indian culture.
Danielson denied making those comments about the chancellor or imitating the fellow president’s accent, investigators reported. She was apologetic for the use of “powwow” and “hon” and said she infrequently used the term “powwow” and used “hon” and “babe” as terms of endearment. She was not immediately available for comment.
Investigators wrote that the weight of the evidence indicates Danielson did say those things and that they violated the Respectful Workforce Procedure. In most cases, the reports concluded her statements didn’t violate Minn State’s anti-discrimination policy because “there was insufficient evidence to indicate that the comments had a negative effect on the complainants, the workplace or the education environment.” However, investigators did find that her uses of “girlie” and “babe” constituted “unwelcome comment[s] based on gender” that negatively affected coworkers, which is the definition of discriminatory harassment in Minn State’s anti-discrimination policy.
A report by Minn State’s Office of Internal Auditing found that Danielson accepted a gift from Xcel Energy of a ticket package to a Minnesota Wild game, violating rules against state employees accepting gifts of more than “nominal value.” Danielson told investigators that Xcel offered her the tickets, and she viewed it as a business or networking function, saying it was a Red Wing Chamber of Commerce event. However, investigators said they found an email in which Danielson asked Xcel for the tickets. A separate report by an outside law firm working for Minn State’s human resources department said that Danielson’s claim that she was unaware the gift violated state policies “defied logic” given Danielson’s 25 years working for Minn State and many ethics trainings.
The Office of Internal Auditing report also found that Danielson violated Minn State’s travel policy. Under Danielson’s contract, she receives an $833 monthly allowance for transportation and communication expenses. “By accepting the allowance, she does not qualify to use a college-owned vehicle to drive between her residence and the campuses,” investigators wrote. Despite this, shortly after she became president in July 2021, Danielson started using college vehicles for her commute, the report states.
That report also looked at complaints that Danielson awarded multiple contracts to friends. That included a $30,000 marketing contract, of which only $15,000 was paid; a $15,500 academic consulting contract, of which $3,500 was paid; and a review of the school’s customized training program at a cost of $7,500. Investigators said that hiring friends isn’t an inherent violation of Minn State policy but is mentioned as one of the definitions of nepotism in an anti-nepotism policy. “During the investigation, we noted a repeated pattern of the president contracting with friends,” they wrote.
In a February 9 email to her staff, Danielson acknowledged the investigations and apologized. “I didn’t realize the negative impact I was having on others, and I regret the hurt my behavior has caused. I am committed to working on this because I know my colleagues deserve better, and I deeply respect everyone who works at Minnesota State College Southeast,” she wrote. She added, “I sincerely apologize for the harm I have caused; I am committed to making the necessary changes and work with you to advance the college and promote student success.”
Danielson also said that she will reimburse Minn State for her use of college vehicles and reimburse Xcel Energy for the Wild tickets. Both were recommendations made by investigators.
