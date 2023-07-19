Southeast students win national championship

by CHRIS ROGERS
It was pure luck that Rick Hengel and Todd Ives ever heard of the contest that propelled their students to a national championship. In a drawing last year, the two Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast) instructors won free passes to a national teaching conference, where they spied people tabling for the Project MFG’s Advanced Manufacturing Championships, offering manufacturing students a chance to compete in a free contest. “Todd and I walked past that booth three times, thinking, ‘Nothing is free,’” Hengel recalled with a laugh.
Fast forward a year, and an MSC Southeast team in its first year competing and with no experience in some of the equipment required would not only qualify for the national championship but win the $100,000 grand prize. MSC Southeast President Marsha Danielson called it “our Cinderella story.”
The Advanced Manufacturing Championships — and the game-show-style documentary, “Clash of Trades,” that follows the national finals — are a kind of “Iron Chef” for machining and welding. Teams are given parts to manufacture, race against the clock to complete them, and are judged by both the quality of their work and the estimated cost to produce it, incentivizing teams to find innovative ways to reduce the time, tools, materials, or human power needed to produce the finished piece. The team’s four students each played a different role: Austyn Warren programmed the CNC mill, Ivey Wadman Vehrenkamp ran the CNC machine, Brad Bishop operated the lathe, and Ellery Kiesel did the welding.
The Southeast squad was thrilled to win an initial competition and make it to regionals, then realized they would need to use a 5-axis machine during the next contest. They had never used one. The school didn’t have one. “We were like, ‘Oh boy, what do we do now?’” Hengel said. Rushford Manufacturing answered a call for help, offering its equipment for the students to practice and staff members’ time to walk them through it. Hengel was extremely grateful: “We would have failed if it wasn’t for them.”
“You’ve got to understand these other schools had 5-axis machines for 1-2 years. These guys had four days,” Rushford Manufacturing own Mike Messenger said, underlining how remarkable the students’ success was.
Rushford Manufacturing’s Jake Sullivan and Will Theede said the students were talented and quick learners. “They were already there,” Theede said.
When the results from regionals came in, Hengel and the students were shocked to find they had won and would be one of the four best teams in the nation going to compete for the championship in South Carolina. There, they would face the defending champions, the bright spotlight of TV crews, and competition organizers who threw some curveballs their way.
“I went in completely blind,” Kiesel said. He expected another run-of-the-mill part to weld from previous contests. Instead, the team was challenged to machine parts for a replica hip replacement and weld together an autoclave device used to sterilize hip replacements. That was much more complicated than what Kiesel was expecting and involved difficult stainless steel welds. “I know there is a lot I could have done better, but given the time and what I was faced with, I felt pretty good about what I made,” he said.
Hengel said the team developed a creative plan for using a lathe instead of the CNC mill to manufacture part of the hip replacement and strategized how to minimize the number of tools needed — saving them points on the cost scoring. “Brad saved us $400 on that part he made, and he made it very fast,” Hengel said.
There were hurdles, too, including a file corruption that cost the team 2 1/2 hours of programming time, and a surprise assignment that challenged welders on competing teams to work together.
All the while, TV cameras were following the students around. “It was very hectic,” Wadman Vehrenkamp said. “We just hit the ground running and there was no downtime.” Still, the producers of “Clash of Trades” wanted to get in-the-moment reflections — aka confessionals — from the competitors. “They tried to pull me aside while I was working. I didn’t have time to do it,” she said. They finally nailed her down later in the day.
Despite the challenges, the upstarts from Winona carried the day. When the Project MFG team announced they had won, the four students grinned and hugged each other. “I started getting tears in my eyes — they did that good,” welding instructor Casey Mann said.
“I still can’t believe it. I can’t believe we made it this far with what we had,” Kiesel said. “And to be honest, without Austyn, we wouldn’t have made it this far. He was absolutely killing it at the programming.”
“They really are a shining example of what quality students and instruction we have right here at Minnesota Southeast,” Dean of Academic Innovation Alex Howell said.
The school and the students split the $100,000 prize. Danielson says Southeast hopes to use that money to help purchase a 5-axis machine and further improve its advanced manufacturing lab. The four team members got a cool $12,500 each — not a bad reward for their long hours.
“It’s awesome,” Wadman Vehrenkamp said of the prize money. “It’s just sitting in the bank right now waiting for the right investment.”
“Clash of Trades Season 3” is on YouTube at www.youtube.com/@ProjectMFG.
