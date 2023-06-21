by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Hiawatha Valley Education District (HVED) is pursuing purchasing property at the Winona Mall.
According to documents from HVED, in May, HVED and the owner of the Winona Mall reached an agreement for purchasing property at the mall for $4.5 million. However, in documents outlining a possible purchase agreement, the description of the property included is unclear. Any construction or renovation costs appear to be still under consideration.
Through HVED, local school districts such as St. Charles, Lewiston-Altura, Rushford-Peterson, and Wabasha-Kellogg are provided services for students with special needs.
The different school districts that are part of HVED would share the costs for the property, according to the documents. City Council member Jeff Hyma said last month he knew from attending an HVED meeting that the plan was to move a program for supporting students’ emotional and behavioral needs in Kellogg and a program for students with autism in Hokah to the mall. According to meeting documents, HVED officials have been discussing the mall purchase since at least this winter, saying that a central site would allow for more efficient staffing and communication. HVED Executive Director Debbra Marcotte did not respond to a request for comment.
According to an agenda from HVED’s April Board of Directors meeting, there was “discussion on status of negotiations on the Winona Mall property,” the “Project Oversight Committee held first meeting with ISG architects and Kraus-Anderson Project managers to create a list of rooms and amount of spaces needed for ALC, SAIL, SPECTRUM and District Office,” and a survey of the part of the property to be purchased was received in April. According to the agenda, “The HVED Building Project Team … have provided initial information to the architects to create a first blueprint of the space at Winona Mall.”
What portion of the mall may be sold is unclear. One HVED document states “the entire Winona Mall property” would be purchased; however, the eastern half of the mall was previously sold and is currently held by a different owner from the western half. HVED’s draft purchase agreement is for lot 1, block 1 of the mall’s second subdivision, which would include the full western half of the mall. At the same time, Winona City Council approved a third subdivision of the mall building last month. Senior City Planner Carlos Espinosa said at the meeting, “This is the third iteration of subdividing the original Winona Mall property, and the intent with this is to sell a portion of the property.” He continued, “In this instance, the property owner is looking to add an education use to the existing mall building, and as a result, that’s the primary driver of the mall split.” The third subdivision split the western half of the mall into northern and southern quarters, and Espinosa’s comments raise the possibility the sale might only be one quarter.
Editor Chris Rogers contributed to this report.
