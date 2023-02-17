by CHRIS ROGERS
Only three days into the candidate filing period, a primary already seems likely in the special election to replace former Winona County Board member Steve Jacob. That means more choices for voters but also more time before District 3 has a voice at the table. If a primary is needed, a new board member won’t be selected until August.
So far, two candidates have officially signed up for the race: former St. Charles mayor and Winona County Sheriff’s Office deputy Bill Spitzer and realtor Pat Heim, of St. Charles, whose father, Jerry Heim, served on the County Board from 1996-2001 and again from 2005-2008. Earlier this winter, Winona County Soil and Water Conservation District Board member Josh Elsing announced he plans to run, though he has not yet filed.
If there are only two candidates, an election to choose the new board member would be held in May. If more than two candidates file, a primary election would be held in May to narrow the field, followed by a special election in August to select the winner.
While many County Board members and candidates bemoaned the fact District 3 (northern and western Winona County) will be without a voice for months, former Winona County Auditor-Treasurer Sandra Suchla said that a because of a combination of legal requirements and logistical issues — due to township elections in March and a Winona Area Public Schools referendum election in April — May was the earliest an election to replace Jacob could be feasibly held. Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman has maintained legal requirements alone forced the May or August timetable. Jacob had to give up his seat after being elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Spitzer currently works as a substance abuse director for Austin High School and serves on the St. Charles Area Community Foundation board. Spitzer served as St. Charles mayor from 2005-2014, and he said he helped build partnerships and make financial decisions to help the community recover from a major 2008 flood and the loss of its largest employer, North Star Foods, to a fire in 2009. He ran for sheriff in 2014.
Asked why he is running, Spitzer said, “I think the main thing is just to kind of get a better representation of our end of the county. Just looking at trying to keep taxes in a manageable way, trying to keep control of the levy, looking at what we’re doing for mental health in the county, making sure we’re providing all the resources we need to community members, students, etc.” He added, “The levy is always a concern: keeping taxes low for everyone, but making sure we have enough services for the people of the county — finding that balance.”
Heim lives in St. Charles and works for Elcor Realty and the construction firm Cornerstone Builders, both based in Rochester, Minn. Asked why he is running, Heim said that as his kids are getting older, he now has the time to devote to it, adding, “Basically, it’s kind of a full-time job with part-time requirements.” He continued, “You have to be a presence in the county. You can’t just get elected and think you can’t go to meetings … That’s my intent. To get out there and see everybody.”
Heim said a top priority for him is supporting farmers while protecting the environment. “Farming is basically a dying breed,” he said. “Everything is getting bigger to be more efficient. … We’re losing all of our farmers. We honestly are.” Referring to recent County Board debates, he said, “I know a lot of them were against factory farms and stuff, but technically, everybody works for a factory, plain and simple.” He added, "How can we work with the farmers to try to accomplish what they want to accomplish as a family farm? … A lot of them are big, but they’re the only ones left.”
“If I get elected I believe it will be a fourth generation,” Heim said, noting his grandfather and great-grandfather also served on the County Board.
Candidates interested in running for the District 3 County Board seat may sign up with the Winona County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office until February 28. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 202 West Third Street in Winona.
