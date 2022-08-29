Last Friday, prosecutors charged Stephen Conlin, 64, of St. Charles, with sexually abusing a minor. Conlin, the owner of The Buzz head shop and a former mayoral candidate, now faces three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to St. Charles Police Department investigators, the victim, a girl under 16, said she would frequently visit Conlin’s shop to allegedly smoke marijuana with him. She told police that when she did so on July 26, she felt very unusual afterward — that her “vision was not right, the colors were weird, and things were delayed” — and she passed out, according to the criminal complaint. The victim said Conlin was groping her when she woke up, the Winona County Attorney’s Office alleged.
Conlin was arrested last week and released on bail after a first appearance in court last Friday.
