by CHRIS ROGERS
Saint Mary’s University (SMU) announced yesterday it will eliminate 11 undergraduate programs ranging from history to theology. The school cited low enrollment in the majors and said the move would better position SMU for long-term financial sustainability. School officials said the programs will be phased out over the next several years.
The 11 majors are actuarial science, art, English, history, human services, international business, music, music industry, Spanish, theater, and theology. SMU officials said students currently in these programs will be able to complete their degrees and that new students would have the option to pursue those majors on an accelerated timeline.
“Higher education is experiencing major disruption, exacerbated by the pandemic and declining number of high school students,” SMU President Father James Burns said in a statement. “In this climate, few schools can continue business as usual.”
“We want to provide students with programs that are in demand, have a high potential for growth, and that many want to pursue now,” Burns continued. “And, we are aligning the programs we offer with our mission as we answer the question: how can we best prepare our students for work, for a life of ethical service, to pursue the greater good and the truth in all things while answering their questions about meaning and purpose?
In a statement, SMU said 13 full-time faculty members would be laid off as a result.
“Having to lay off high quality faculty is a true loss and will be felt across the university,” Burns said. “Decisions that impact the lives of our faculty are difficult and are not made lightly … While we acknowledge this magnitude of change is never easy, we are committed to ensuring a quality education that leads to meaningful careers, that is responsive to what students and their families have told us, and that are associated with the areas in which we can devote our resources.”
