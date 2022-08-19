by CESAR SALAZAR
Recent changes to the Winona Police Department’s (WPD) community service officer (CSO) position have reduced the hours dedicated to parking enforcement by about half. According to WPD Chief of Police Tom Williams, the role currently fulfills the needs of the city, though a past parking study recommended dedicating a full-time position to parking enforcement.
Prior to this year, the CSO position entailed one full-time, non-licensed officer responsible for enforcing parking in the city, picking up abandoned bicycles, assisting traffic control, and helping out animal control. The position was cut in 2021 due to it being vacant and the city needing to save some money.
After the budget cuts, the WPD and the city replaced the full-time position with three part-timers. The WPD looked at using the part-time positions as a recruiting tool aimed at college students who were interested in the area of criminal justice. “We ideally wanted to put up to three individuals on, who would be able to work 15 to 20 hours a week at a much lower rate of hourly pay, and no benefits,” Williams said. “The thought process being that if we would get 45 hours of coverage for less money than 40 hours with more money and use it as a recruitment tool for a police officer — that would be a win-win.”
Williams said that the WPD was successful in hiring three new part-time CSOs; however, due to college students’ scheduling concerns, the 45 hours of coverage became only 12-17 hours a week. He said that eventually, the three students went their separate ways, leaving the WPD without any CSOs.
The position was evaluated again, and the WPD settled on hiring one part-time person for the role according to Williams. The WPD hired a new CSO in June, who has a 24-hour work week. The position was funded with the money that was being used to pay for the three part-timers.
“She's doing a phenomenal job,” Williams said about the new CSO. “I'm sure that people at the downtown business district are seeing a lot more of the CSO and noticing a lot more enforcement taking place over the last couple of months.”
Williams said that the new CSO is able to attend successfully to parking duties, bike wrangling, and the occasional animal control help within the 24-hour work week, but he would like to see the program expanded in terms of job requirements and the number of people in the role. “So far, that's been working out very well for us with the consistency of the hours that they're able to work,” Williams said.
Back in 2018, a parking study recommended that the city have a full-time position dedicated to enforcing parking downtown.
Williams said that he would like to hire more CSOs in the future, but wants to focus on hiring more full-time patrol officers in the meantime. “[Hiring more CSOs] may be something that we will look at for 2024 depending upon how things shape up budget-wise and personnel-wise here at the police department,” he said.
However, City Manager Chad Ubl said that the city is not planning on replacing cut positions in the 2023 budget and the city might cut even more vacant positions next year.
“We’d truly like to expand our CSO program to more than just parking and picking up abandoned bicycles,” Williams said. “If you look at some of the CSO positions in neighboring agencies such as Rochester and La Crosse they're tasked with a lot more duties and responsibilities than just parking, picking up abandoned bicycles, and animal calls.” He continued, “It's kind of expanding it more to the non-serious nature of the law enforcement that doesn't necessarily require a licensed officer to take the initial complaint … an officer doesn't get dispatched for those non-violent calls that law enforcement typically would take but these are able to be handled by CSOs, freeing licensed officers out to handle other issues.”
