by CESAR SALAZAR
Travelers in the Winona Amtrak station have been left out in the cold following the indefinite closure of the station due to the departure of the station’s caretaker. Amtrak is working on hiring a new caretaker as soon as possible, a spokesperson said.
The previous caretaker of the station quit without notice, and the station was indefinitely closed on February 6 due to no one being available to open and close the station, Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari said. This left Amtrak with no choice but to keep the station closed while the station works to hire a new caretaker; it is unclear when the station will reopen.
With the closure of the station, passengers don’t have an indoor waiting area or bathrooms. Passengers now must wait outside in their vehicles until their train arrives, after which they can go directly to the platform and board the train, according to an announcement from the city of Winona. Magliari recognizes that this may present a challenge to passengers, and said that passengers should take care when approaching the platform and tracks.
Visit Winona Executive Director Pat Mutter said closure affects not only people traveling out of Winona but also incoming visitors. “It’s a sad situation, and I’m sorry that it happened so suddenly, that the station had to be closed,” Mutter said in an interview. She continued, “If anybody did not know that they couldn’t go in, and they were dropped off, that would not be a very good or safe situation for the person trying to travel.”
“Unfortunately, people are going to have to wait in their cars,” City Council member and Great River Rail Commission member Steve Young said in an interview. “It’s no secret that [this] places a burden on ridership. We’re hoping that the position is filled as soon as possible. That’s an important position in the transit picture in Winona.”
The Great River Rail Commission advocates for increased train ridership, and Young said that the closure surely doesn’t help. “Is it terrible?” Young asked. “Certainly, people can access the train … but we don’t have a waiting room or bathrooms. It’s not a positive [situation] right now, but it’ll change.”
As of Tuesday, the job was not listed on Amtrak’s website. Amtrak was not immediately available to comment on whether or where the job is posted.
“We hope that they find someone as soon as possible because we don’t want people to have to wait in the car, especially during this cold weather,” Mutter said. “What happens when the train is delayed? They would have to find another spot in order to wait. I think people have to be checking with the website to make sure they get the latest updates so they know if a train is delayed, so they don’t have to sit out in their cars and wait for a long time.”
