by ALEXANDRA RETTER
After the Minnesota House and Senate agreed to increases in education funding, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) now projects that it will have a surplus of about $63,000 and a balanced budget next year. Previously, the district projected a deficit of about $395,000. With the additional funding, the district proposed stepping back from some funding cuts or shifts it had put forward for consideration earlier this month.
At the same time, questions remain about which programs the district will continue with its federal COVID relief, or ESSER, funding, and which programs it will continue next year. Next year’s budget must be set by July, so time is limited for the School Board to consider a draft budget before approving it.
Finance Director Sarah Slaby said at the School Board’s May 18 meeting that she is estimating about $1 million in additional revenue from the state, after taking expenses into account. That includes about $187,000 in additional per-student funding, she said, as the legislature agreed to a 4% increase in per-student funding rather than the 3% WAPS had anticipated.
Previously in May, Slaby and Human Resources Director Emily Solheid proposed decreasing the budget for salary increases for certain employee groups from 3% to 2%. With the new state revenue, Slaby said she and Solheid now proposed maintaining the budgeted 3% increase.
Moreover, Slaby proposed walking back some previously proposed class reductions. At the beginning of the month, about $654,000 in reductions were proposed, but at last week's meeting, Slaby suggested scaling that back to $403,000 in reductions. This includes some classes Solheid is keeping an eye on at Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School (W-K), Slaby said. Slaby proposed adding about $156,000 to the budget as well for possible staffing needs at the high school. School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said she thought the board needed more information about proposed section additions, such as what subject area and grade levels are subject to the reductions. School Board member Michael Hanratty asked whether there was a push for teachers to have uninterrupted preparation time, as he felt it was not necessarily happening now. Solheid said some work is taking place in this area. Denzer said that was a different topic, and Hanratty replied that it was related, as it was about staffing.
A final proposal that is still in place is putting about $149,000 in federal COVID relief, or ESSER, funding toward some teaching positions and about $26,000 toward programing at the Winona Area Learning Center (ALC).
The district started numerous programs with ESSER funds, which will begin to run out next year, and Slaby has not answered questions about which will remain funded next year. Some of the programs include a student success department to support students and families and an elementary science specialist position. ESSER funding has also supported a set of teaching and learning strategies called Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID).
Furthermore, the district is currently completing an operational audit of its programs and buildings, considering what programs to discontinue. It is unclear what programs the district may propose cutting based on the audit. In an apparent reference to the audit, Schul said he wanted to see how staffing and programs match the district’s strategic plan and that there might be things that don’t fit the strategic plan. “So that’s where I”m focused on, regarding any kind of trimming,” he said. Slaby did not respond to a question from the Post about the operational audit. Superintendent Annette Freiheit did not respond to a request for comment about next year’s budget.
With questions remaining, the School Board has limited time to review a draft budget prior to approving it by July. Typically, the most extensive draft budget the board receives is an approximately 50-page budget book. Staff earlier planned to share the budget book with the School Board and the public last week. Now Denzer said she believes the board will have it at the first meeting in June, two weeks before the board is likely to vote on finalizing the budget.
When asked about the tighter amount of time the board has to review the draft, Denzer said, “Well, I feel OK about it because we’ve been getting updates all along, and … the updates help us just to know where we’re at.” She continued, “I think the board is in a good place to be able to review it, make a good, sound decision, based on the information we have available.”
Among other changes Slaby suggested in light of the increased state funding was stepping back from a prior proposal to shift the funding for a roughly $100,000 information systems position from the general fund to the operating capital fund, which is typically used for equipment and building needs..
Slaby also suggested eliminating a previous proposal to reduce the number of days some employees work.
Additionally, Slaby said that, at a cost of about $81,000, she would like to fill a now vacant accounting position, which she previously proposed cutting. School Board member Karl Sonneman said he recognized that it was important to have the position, but he was concerned about controlling costs at the district office.
“I don’t have the same reservations [Sonneman] has regarding the accounting position,” School board member Jim Schul said.
Some proposals from earlier this month remained. One is using about $112,000 of staff development funds to cover the costs of licensed staff members attending a workshop day before the start of next school year. Slaby said this is because the staff development fund has a substantial reserve amount.
Other prior proposals that remain on the table include cuts of about $65,000 in attrition for teachers, about $31,000 in attrition for educational assistants, about $30,000 in attrition for some other employees and about $24,500 in educational assistant positions. Attrition refers to not replacing retiring or resigning employees.
About $177,000 in class additions were proposed previously and also remain an option.
