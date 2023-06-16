by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Last month, state lawmakers approved an additional $650 million in higher education funding over the next two years. The funding will go toward providing free tuition and fees at public colleges for families who earn less than $80,000 a year, dubbed the North Star Promise, and a tuition freeze for the next two school years at the Minnesota State system.
Rep. Gene Pelowski (D-FL Winona) said $450 million of the increased funding is ongoing and will fund the tuition freeze and the North Star Promise, while $200 million is one-time funding to help match contributions from private donors to state schools and assist colleges with addressing deficits.
According to the Office of Higher Education, the funding includes $50 million for one-time campus support, $6.3 million to help meet students’ mental health needs and other basic needs, and $13.5 million for equipment and learning spaces at the Minnesota State system.
Pelowski described the bill as transformational. “This is probably the largest increase in funding for higher education in the history of the state,” he told the Post earlier this month.
“We’re already getting the initial joyful reaction,” Pelowski said of how the funding may impact Winona State University (WSU) and Minnesota State College Southeast. WSU was not immediately available for comment.
Pelowki added that the tuition freeze and North Star Promise were spurred by a need for skilled workers. “We are in desperate need of skilled workers,” he said.
Sen. Jeremy Miller (R- Winona) did not vote in favor of the legislation. Pelowski did.
Another part of the legislation would match contributions businesses make to state schools, and Pelowski said that could help families and students as well. “So this is an incentive to have our administrators at our two and four-year institutions to be entrepreneurial,” he said. He said that he anticipates most contributions would be various types of equipment for training a modern workforce.
The Minnesota State system requested $350 million in new funding over the biennium at the beginning of the legislative session and ultimately received an increase of about $293 million. Pelowski cited some funding specifically going to target deficits at Minnesota State institutions. “By addressing those campus-by-campus deficits, that will save programs, it will save faculty and it will ensure we have the programs and faculty available to train this 21st century workforce,” he said.
The legislature also approved about $4.87 million in a separate bonding bill for the design of the Center for Interdisciplinary Collaboration, Engagement and Learning (CICEL) at WSU, which the university envisions as a net-zero energy building replacing Gildemeister and Watkins Halls.
