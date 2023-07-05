by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast) projects that it will not need to use its savings in its budget for next year, President Marsha Danielson said, after state lawmakers approved an additional $650 million in statewide higher education funding over the next two years.
“… We have had very challenging budget years,” Danielson said. In the recent past, MSC Southeast has had to take some funding out of its reserves to balance its budget, she said. Pandemic relief funding did help the college, she added, but that, too, was a temporary solution. With the additional state funding, though, the college projects that it will not need to use its savings next year, she said. “So this very generous higher ed bill has helped us in our planning … We’re not having to dip into our savings account just to generally be able to operate our college,” she said.
The higher education funding goes toward a two-year tuition freeze at the Minnesota State system. The tuition freeze is “really great news” for MSC Southeast students, Danielson said. “… It’s a benefit to the students, and it’s a benefit to the college,” she said.
One-time funding to support campuses as they face enrollment decline, for instance, is another part of the higher education legislation which will help MSC Southeast, Danielson said, as the college will receive some of this funding. MSC Southeast did experience enrollment growth of about 5% last year, she continued. “We’re headed in the right direction from an enrollment perspective. So, these dollars will really help us, as well,” she said.
The bill also covers tuition costs at public colleges for those making less than $80,000 a year. This program is called the North Star Promise. “… We think it’s going to be able to help adults in the region,” Danielson said, adding that it could help adults wanting to attend college to learn new skills for employment.
The higher education funding will support MSC Southeast’s efforts to help meet students’ basic needs, such as food and mental health care, Danielson said, and continue to stay up-to-date with the equipment and spaces for its programs.
“Everywhere we go, we hear the importance of the talent needs that are out there in the workforce. And this is going to help us do a better job of helping our students, helping more students, even, be prepared to help our economy out in the Winona region, as well,” Danielson said.
State lawmakers approved funding for facility maintenance, as well, including the replacement of a leaky roof at MSC Southeast’s Winona campus, Danielson said. The college will not receive enough to cover the full amount of the $3.5 million project, she said, but is working with the Minnesota State system to determine the financing for the remainder of the project.
