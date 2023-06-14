Steamboat Days brings circus acts, bands

by GABRIEL HATHAWAY

The familiar sights, sounds, and smells of Steamboat Days are back this week, Wednesday through Sunday, with a plethora of options for participants to pick from at this year’s entertainment buffet. Steamboat Days committee members especially look forward to the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve Band returning bigger and better since their debut last summer.

To celebrate Steamboat Days’ 76th anniversary, there are two new big events to look forward to this year. The Torres Family Circus will set up on Second Street near Lafayette Street and perform a variety of circus acts such as tightrope walking and trapeze swinging from 7-9 p.m. each day. Second, Dangerous Feats of Comedy will have performances at different locations Thursday through Sunday performing various acts such as fire-breathing, juggling, and displays of strength and balance.

The grand parade remains a top attraction. Fred Benning has been on the Steamboat Days board on and off for 50 years and said the key to its parade is that it is entertainment focused. “Everything in the parade has to have entertainment value because that's what the people want. I think this year we've got a good one,” Benning said. The highlight for this year’s parade includes Miss America, the Marine Reserve Band from New Orleans, the Navy Band from Chicago, and a lot of other unique units, according to Benning. The grand parade will start at noon at the corner of Mankato Avenue and Broadway, and end at the corner of Center Street and Broadway.

This year the Marine Reserve Band will be staying the full week with its rock and brass bands playing, as well. “It was just the main Marine Corps band last year that we had. And then this year they said, ‘Hey, we can do this and we can do that,’ They really enjoyed being here last year and asked if they could come back, and it's pretty rare to get them in the first place, and to get them to come twice is pretty cool,” Steamboat Days board member Dave Pulk said.

Pulk also emphasized that Hurry Back Productions, a new sponsor this year, has been key in attracting bands such as Ladies of the Eighties and Arch Allies to the Entertainment Garden this year.

“Winona has a lot of really great things going on, great festivals and events. This is one that is … geared towards everybody. We try to make it for the entire community,” Pulk said.

To cap off this year’s Steamboat Days celebrations, Steamboat Days board member Maynard Johnson said this year’s fireworks display will be the biggest ever.

For a full event schedule and more, visit the Steamboat Days website at www.winonasteamboatdays.com/.

