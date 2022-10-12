’Stories bring people together’

by CESAR SALAZAR
Regi Carpenter began telling stories to her children when they were young as a way of entertaining them and sharing some stories. About 20 years later, she now tells stories about the lives of previous generations of her family with performances about grieving and acceptance.
Carpenter is an award-winning storyteller and is a part of Winona’s upcoming Sandbar Storytelling Festival, featuring five unique storytellers from around the country with their own twists, life lessons, and insights. Carpenter brings audiences tales of herself and her family, who have lived next to the St. Lawrence River in Upstate New York.
“I started telling stories when my kids were little, and I started with all kinds of traditional stories from around the world,” Carpenter said. “When they were little, they used to ask me to tell them a story and I had to use my storyteller's voice, which I thought was really cute.”
Carpenter started telling stories at schools and libraries and began looking into her family's past. “I started to explore personal stories and found a treasure trove of stories about my own family growing up on the St. Lawrence River, in a really small town right next to Canada,” she said. “That kind of has set me on my path of stories that I've been exploring ever since then, about my family and where I come from, my heritage and what it means to belong somewhere.”
In response to her brother Tim’s death, Carpenter began telling her stories to grieving children in hospitals, hospices, and their own homes as a way for her to heal. “That became something that’s really dear to me,” she said. “That and working with people with mental illness to use stories as a way to help them find a way to heal and accept themselves.”
Carpenter plans to bring out some traditional stories but also “lots of personal stories about my family, who are fantastic — I want to say very, very funny people,” she said. “So it should be lots of fun.”
One story she will be performing is about how she became an official member of the Carpenter family. “In my story, ‘How I Became a Carpenter,’ it’s about how I got a scar, but it’s really about how I was welcomed into my family because they all had scars, and until I got one, I wasn’t one really,” she explained. “They said ‘You’re not really a Carpenter.’”
Carpenter added that her stories about growing up next to the St. Lawrence River might resonate with people who grew up next to the Mississippi River, with her tales of underwater tea parties and drowning lessons.
Fellow storyteller and festival headliner Bil Lepp recommended Carpenter to festival organizers. “He’s worked with Regi many times before and he likes to be on stage with her,” Sandbar Storytelling Fest President Hywel “Taff” Roberts said. “They complement each other very well.” He continued, “She comes from a very interesting, outgoing family. I think stories are very much a part of her life. She was a really good fit. We try to make it so there are a lot of different cultures covered in this festival, but she really fits in here.”
Roberts said that the Sandbar Storytelling Festival is a first, not just for Winona, but for the whole state. With many people traveling up and down the Mississippi River, Roberts said, “There are so many stories. Some of them have stayed here, and some of them have moved upriver, but it just seems like an excellent place to bring people together.”
The Sandbar Storytelling Festival is set to run October 14-15 at St. Mary’s University. For more information about the festival, presenters, and tickets, visit sandbarstorytellingfestival.org.
“I just love everybody’s work and always getting to know people,” Carpenter said. “Stories bring people together, and regardless of where you are, people find commonalities, so that’s always really fun.”
