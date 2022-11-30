Storytime: Parents connect while kids learn

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Children giggled and smiled while naming colors of envelopes held up by the librarian, and later cutting shapes from playdough. They and their families attended a story and activity time developed through a partnership between the Winona Public Library (WPL) and Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS).
The new story and activity time is an opportunity for children to learn and socialize. It gives families a chance to socialize, as well, and get advice from a WAPS Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) teacher. “I think it gives us another opportunity to meet other parents and families and their children and be another resource for them in the community,” ECFE Teacher Angie Kerkenbush said. The story and activity time will take place weekly for about the next month.
The first story and activity time began with Youth Services Librarian Tricia Wehrenberg reading stories about mail. In one story, a cow ultimately helped a mail carrier deliver letters and cards. In another, a mail carrier who had never received mail made a friend and later received a note from that friend. Wehrenberg also showed the children different envelopes, and the children identified the envelopes’ colors. In the envelopes, there were notes written as if they were from animals, and the children guessed which animals had written the notes. Reading helps children develop speech, language and recollection skills that they can then apply to learning about different topics, Wehrenberg said. “I just think it’s really great for kids to have those books to not only describe their experiences but to experience others’,” she said.
After learning about mail, children cut and shaped playdough. They also connected plastic shapes into structures they imagined. Families chatted amongst themselves and with Kerkenbush. “Oftentimes, talking with somebody who understands is helpful,” she said. Families could talk with her about how to help their children become comfortable when separated from them, for instance, she said, as well as how to help children born at the height of the pandemic learn about being around others again.
Danelle Thoresen and her daughter attended to spend time with other children and families. “I usually bring her to a couple different events, just to get her more socialized,” she said. “It gives me a chance to talk to moms, as well.” She enjoyed seeing her daughter interact with other children and hopes she continues to become more comfortable around others, as she was born at the height of the pandemic. As someone who moved to Winona recently, Thoreson hopes to connect with others, as well.
The free story and activity time will take place on Tuesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the WPL through December 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.