Sunny days spent throwing a frisbee, reclining in a hammock or rollerblading at Lake Park will not be back for months; however, Winona State University (WSU) students in an introduction to film class captured these scenes and others in three documentaries about local parks. The goal is to help community members find accessible parks and inspire them to explore nature.
In small groups, students made documentaries on Lake Park, Woodlawn Cemetery and Prairie Island. At a recent event, their professor played the films for community members and students answered audience members’ questions about their filmmaking process.
The documentaries are part of a larger project. Project Get Outdoors, a local nonprofit, hopes to create a digital map of area parks with information about the parks’ offerings and history in conjunction with the Southeast Minnesota Park Rx movement. Health care providers could use the map to help patients find accessible parks, with the goal being to improve mental health. The map could also be included on organizations’ websites to provide community members with more information about parks in the region to explore.
Dr. Danielle Schwartz, who taught the film class, said she wanted her introduction to filmmaking class to participate in the project to help them feel more a part of the community beyond the university. “Students really connected with the space and the place but also with the people that they’re interviewing,” she said.
The students’ documentary about Lake Park featured shots of Sugar Loaf, the bandshell, Veterans Memorial Park, Every Child’s Dream Playground, and kayakers on Lake Winona.
In the students’ documentary about Woodlawn Cemetery, students featured an interview with a staff member who described the stories of some of those laid to rest there. They also included shots from the annual Cemetery Walk, in which local actors bring the stories of past Winonans to life as the public tours the cemetery.
The students’ documentary about Prairie Island included information about activities at Prairie Island Campground and featured scenes with sunflowers, the Mississippi River and live music.
Students gained experience with filmmaking techniques and confidence in applying filmmaking strategies creatively. One shot a student was particularly proud of captured the sun rising over the Interstate Bridge. “We had to wake up at like 6 a.m. to get that shot, and it was freezing cold on the river, like 30 degrees and below, but the view in the shot was worth it,” the student said. In another shot a student was especially pleased with, the camera traveled up a flagpole, then panned to the sun beaming over a mausoleum.
Project Get Outdoors Founder Sara Holger and Schwartz observed students’ creativity in action while the student groups filmed their documentaries. “It was neat to see them out in the field,” Holger said. “They were getting different angles and trying to figure out, ‘What shot should we be getting here?’”
Students also learned that despite the hours of work that went into preparing to film, filming and editing, not every shot could make it into the final documentary. One student said their group used about one-third of their shots, while another noted that their group had about 40 minutes of an interview filmed that they had to cut to seven minutes.
Students completed research, as well. The group that created the documentary about Lake Park read articles about the park at the Winona County History Center.
Overall, students learned that communication and collaboration are key as they worked together on their documentaries. “I just appreciated how much it empowered them and made them feel like they were capable of creating something that gives back to a place where they’re occupying space,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz and Holger said they hope the work inspired students to spend time outdoors. “I hope they increased their connection to nature … because that’s really what this whole project is about, is helping students get outside, build relationships with nature,” Holger said. “Hopefully it becomes part of who they are as a human being.”
“I want them to use these spaces to help them ground themselves and get away from the stressors of school and connect with nature and connect with Winona,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz had students reflect on their experiences after they made their documentaries and was touched by a student writing that getting behind the camera for the first time was therapeutic. “And I’m going to take that with me everywhere I go, for the rest of my life,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz hopes the work inspires more storytelling. “It really is a thing that binds us,” she said. She also hopes the work spurs more projects that build bridges between the university and greater community. She said that as the film program faces an uncertain future in terms of available faculty positions, the work is valuable. Students appreciated the history they learned, Schwartz added, and were inspired by those in the past who were highly involved in the community.
Holger hopes to work with students and faculty on the creation of more documentaries. She also hopes to make the work available to other colleges in the region and community members.
