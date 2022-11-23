by CESAR SALAZAR
Over 170 students from all over Winona County were sworn to uphold the U.S. and Minnesota constitutions and began the 59th Winona Model Legislature last Thursday. This year’s Model Legislature also marked the first time seventh graders forayed into the pseudo politics of the program.
Students from Bluffview Montessori School, Cotter High School, Rushford-Peterson High School (RPHS), Winona Senior High School (WSHS), Winona Middle School (WMS), Winona State University (WSU), and Minnesota State College Southeast Technical participated in the 2022 Winona Model Legislature. State Representative Gene Pelowski advised the Model Legislature, using actual Minnesota legislation as the basis for the bills used by the students.
The 173 students authored their own bills, which they introduced and argued for within the Model Legislature. While the older high school and college students had the advantage of experience in articulating their bills, the younger middle school students got a chance to practice debating and presenting thanks to the help of their peers.
One WSU student, Malorie Olson, currently serves as the WSU Student Senate president. She served as a senator in the Commerce Committee in the Model Legislature. “So it's actually really similar [to WSU Student Senate], but I've noticed some of the language is a little different,” Olson said. “So I'll have to not turn my [Student] Senate brain on and turn on my model legislator brain to make sure I'm saying the right things. I think my poise in a senate meeting is translating here because I'm able to conduct the room … just to make sure my voice is heard, and then just be a leader in the room, but also be someone of comfort so that students feel comfortable asking questions and things.”
RPHS senior Chason Mierau championed a bill related to cybersecurity. Mierau served as a representative in the Rules Committee. “I get a sense of feeling proud, being able to voice my opinion on something I’m passionate about,” he said. He continued, talking about his favorite part of the Model Legislature, “It’s mainly the things I can take away from this. The experience I’ve gained here, some insight I’ve gotten, and being able to hear other people’s opinions on topics that I would have a different opinion on and being able to hear some of the light they shed on it. Then we can, perhaps, reach a consensus.”
Each bill went through the typical legislative process: starting and being passed within committees, moving on to the House and/or Senate, and finally being presented at the governor’s desk. This year, the Model Legislature elected WSHS seniors Freyja Wolfe and running mate Nathaniel Dennis as governor and lieutenant governor.
Wolfe has been part of the Winona Model Legislature for four years, and this is the first time she’s done it as governor. “I really enjoyed getting to speak to authors about their bills, getting to help figure out amendments where they are needed … helping come up with arguments towards bills I am in support of,” Wolfe said. “It’s fun getting to be the final say, to be honest.” She continued, “It is nice getting to look through all the bills and who is doing what and how it failed and when it passes.”
Many of the bills passed through the committees, but not all. Even fewer passed through the House and Senate. At the end of the session, Wolfe signed five bills into law in her time as governor.
The five bills ultimately passed by the Model Legislature were focused on prescription drug affordability, consumer data privacy, multilingual voting, appropriation of funds to Native American women who are victims of trauma, and an omnibus bill. The omnibus bill, introduced by WMS eighth grader and Representative Teagen Berzinski, was incredibly popular among the students and included allocating $1 million toward Model Legislatures across Minnesota high schools as well as the legalization of marijuana, something Minnesota’s real-life governor, Tim Walz, recently voiced support for. Students roaringly cheered and clapped when Wolfe announced she had signed the legalization of marijuana bill into law in her governor’s address.
As a result of the Winona Model Legislature’s success, other communities in the state are looking to start their own, according to Pelowski. “This is probably one of the best model legislatures we’ve had in some time,” he said. “Coming out of COVID, this is the second time we’ve been at [WSU’s] Education Village, which is built to hold these types of events … Now, it looks like [the Model Legislature format] will go to Metro State in St. Paul, and that’ll expand it. I would rate this as one of the best model legislatures we’ve had in its 59 years.”
“A lot of things [here] make me really hope and wish that the government will also eventually enact a lot of these things, especially like protecting minorities and the environment, and advancing our state where it is needed,” Wolfe said.
