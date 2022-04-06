by ALEXANDRA RETTER
A lab isn’t the only place science happens. Three local high school students conducted research at locations including an orchard on a hill and back room of a science classroom while on their journeys to earn spots at the recent state science fair.
Willa Krase and Benjamin Brand, both seniors at Winona Senior High School, and Cotter Schools senior Grace Finnerty spent months developing and carrying out their plant studies. Along the way, they gained a deeper understanding of collaboration, planning and the scientific process. They also learned how things not going according to plan is a vital part of science. Their efforts led to them recently attending the virtual state science fair, after moving on from the regional science fair.
“I was very excited, but also kind of nervous, because it’s a higher level of competition, and I think that more is at stake,” Finnerty said of the state fair.
“We were pretty excited. It feels great to advance on to something, especially something you care about,” Krase said. Brand and Krase particularly enjoyed getting a send-off from their school, complete with the band playing and singing the fight song.
The scientists all studied growing forms of life. In 10th grade, Finnerty completed a research project involving apples at an area orchard. That work sparked her interest in the field of apple growing, so she knew what topic to explore when pursuing another project during her senior year. “I think that apple trees are unique, and fruit trees in general, because unlike a lot of other crops that farmers grow, these trees are around for years, so you really have to be mindful of the future and taking care of your plants now, because it affects future years,” she said.
Finnerty came up with the idea of covering apple blossoms during their bloom period to manage their pollination. By controlling the amount of pollination, she hypothesized, the number of blossoms that become fruit could also be controlled. Managing the number of apples would mimic apple growers’ practice of thinning their crops with chemical sprays to increase individual apples’ weights, she said.
After discovering that Michigan State University researchers had run a similar experiment, Finnerty connected with them to create a project contributing to and expanding on their work. Some unique parts of her research included comparing her data to a control group that was chemically thinned and covering individual branches rather than whole trees. She also completed her experiment in Wisconsin, whereas the Michigan State scientists worked in Michigan and Washington.
Developing the experiment was a process of trial and error, Finnerty said, that included changing the location of her experiment to another area orchard following a frost that affected the orchard where she originally planned to work. Additionally, she cut flexible, mesh plastic into squares to cover individual branches, because resources were not available to cover whole trees or rows of trees and hold the coverings up with metal infrastructure, as is typically done. That ended up being a benefit to her work, she said. “This is applicable for growers, because they will be able to test this approach on a small scale in their orchard on just a few trees and find out if it works for them,” Finnerty said.
Krase researched whether iron would enhance photosynthesis in algae, meaning algae would take in more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Consuming more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere could help fight climate change and the rising global temperature.
Reading articles about plants or processes that could help with climate change, as well as talking with Winona State University (WSU) professors, helped Krase narrow down her idea.
Krase then completed more research and worked with a WSU chemist to develop the procedure for her experiment. Like Finnerty, she found it to be a process of trial and error. “I failed so many times, but I think that’s really important. In doing a process like this, you fail and then rework it,” she said. Originally, she was going to test oxygen and carbon dioxide production with air sensors; however, she switched to measuring light absorbance after finding there was no gas exchange between the water-dwelling algae and the air.
Brand studied whether putting yeast in soil increased plants’ biomass. He wanted to reuse yeast waste. Spending time at the WSU library also helped Brand hone in on his concept.
Brand developed a rough procedure, then refined it over time.
Once procedures were set, the high school scientists implemented them. Around April and May of last year, Finnerty began setting up her experiment in the orchard. She then continued her research until late October.
Krase and Brand worked in the back of a science classroom. Krase grew algae in mason jars, then separated it into batches with different iron sulfate concentrations. Next, she measured light absorbance with a spectrophotometer and used an indicator solution to see how much oxygen was produced.
It was then time to analyze the data. Finnerty found that her hypothesis was supported: covering branches earlier resulted in fewer apples on those branches. When branches were covered while blossoms were about 52 percent open, the results were similar to chemical thinning. However, she also had an unexpected result. She gathered data about the apples’ weight and anticipated that with less fruit, weight would be higher, but that was not the case. Now, she hypothesizes that perhaps covering individual branches instead of entire trees did not impact the amount of nutrients apples received.
After completing statistical analyses on data, Krase found that iron improves the efficiency of photosynthesis. “I think that in a controlled environment, if iron is added to algae, it could make an impact on the global temperature,” she said, while adding that caution would be needed as iron could disrupt marine ecosystems, as well.
Brand found that by adding five grams of yeast per 100 grams of soil, plant biomass increased by almost two times. He recorded qualitative observations, such as when seeds sprouted, leaves’ color and leaves’ thickness.
The students all agreed that finding out their data supported their hypotheses was enjoyable. “It’s very rewarding,” Brand said.
The next stop on the way to the state science fair was attending the regional science fair. “It was the first time I was able to share this with people, and I just really love being able to dive deeply into it and also talk about other aspects of apple growing,” Finnerty said.
“They also give you really good critical feedback … which is nice to talk to other scientists who know the scientific process,” Krase said.
Now, having presented their research, the students are looking ahead to how to apply science in their futures.
“In science, I feel like you’re often proven wrong, and then you learn from it,” Finnerty said.
Krase gained insight into the importance of reworking plans sometimes, as well. “It’s frustrating in the moment, but you learn so much from troubleshooting and rethinking your experiment,” she said. She added, “It’s always going to take longer than you think it is, and you’re always going to fail more times than you think you’re going to fail, but it’s just a fun way to get to know a topic in a hands-on way.”
Brand uncovered an interest in working with plants and learned about the importance of plan development in the scientific process.
Finnerty wants to study plant science in college, and Krase and Brand both plan to study biology in college.
The students all expressed their thanks to those who supported their research with their space and time.
