Students’ art focuses on mental health

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
A rainbow of yellow, orange, red, purple and teal forms a border for three messages: “Your feelings are valid,’’ “Let’s all grow together,” and “It’s okay to not be okay.”
With designs like flowers and vines surrounding these words, the messages make up a new mural of three panels about mental health created by local students. The mural was recently unveiled at the Winona Public Library (WPL) and centers on normalizing conversations about mental health.
The concept behind the mural was that students creating art could help other students having a difficult day with their mental health, said WPL Youth Services Librarian Tricia Wehrenberg and artist Sarah Johnson, who facilitated the project. “I think it’s a good opportunity to share with people [that] mental health is how we think, feel and act. We all have mental health,” Johnson said. “It’s not a weird thing. It’s just how we are.” The project is a way to bring mental health outside the walls of healthcare and art outside galleries, she added.
Local students designed and painted each three-by-three-foot panel throughout the fall. One panel was created by students in Our Voices, a community group for students of color. Another was completed by students in the Gender Spectrum Alliance at Winona Senior High School. The third panel was designed and painted by students at the Winona Area Learning Center. A rainbow stripe goes across the panels and mirrors the library’s historic upstairs archways.
Several students who contributed to creating the mural said they hope their art helps others avoid feeling isolated when it comes to mental health struggles. “They’re not alone. There are other people who are going through it,” Our Voices member Ajsha Morgan said. “It’s okay to feel upset. Everyone has those days,” Our Voices member Arthai Wallace said.
Attending the unveiling made Wallace glad that fellow young people would see messages about mental health. “It actually means a lot,” she said. Morgan agreed and noted she was also glad a number of people came to the unveiling. She reiterated, “I hope it lets … kids know they’re not alone.”
The students enjoyed the process of painting, as well. A favorite moment while working on the mural was deciding with other students what colors to use and designs to complete on their panel, Wallace said.
Like the mural’s rainbow stripes mirroring the library’s archways, the unveiling itself connected with the library’s history. The unveiling happened on almost exactly the youth department’s 100th anniversary. The library first opened a children’s department in December of 1921. The library’s first youth librarian, Miss Mary Holmes, said at that time, “A children’s room is considered an essential part of the public library because it recognizes the right of the child to a place in the community … The children’s room belongs to the children of Winona.”
That statement has a through line to the library’s goal for its youth department today, Wehrenberg said. It also connects with the mural, she continued. “It gives them a sense of ownership of the space, as they should rightly have. This is their space, and I think it’s important for them to realize that,” she said.
That ownership in a place in the community can be valuable for mental health, Johnson said. Reaching out to and supporting others, in addition to asking for help when needed, are ways to improve mental health, she said. Having a sense of belonging is also key to bettering mental health, Johnson said, so places like the library and the librarians who work there are an important piece of mental health support for students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.