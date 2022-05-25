Students find friends, passion in FFA

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Since elementary school, Brooke Calteaux knew she wanted to be a teacher. However, the Winona Senior High School (WSHS) junior did not know what she wanted to teach. That all changed when she became part of FFA and discovered she wanted to be an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor.
Students in FFA at WSHS have the opportunity to learn about different areas of agriculture, such as landscaping, flowers, soil and small animals. That takes a great deal of studying, students agreed. Then, students can apply what they have learned at state and regional competitions.
There is more to FFA than agriculture, students said. “It’s taught a lot of leadership skills and employment skills,” 11th grade FFA officer Savina Felsch said.
“It takes you out of your comfort zone, because you’re going around to businesses and organizations that you don’t know and you’re talking to them and trying to make plans with them,” Calteaux said.
Students also participate in community service. “It’s a lot of helping the community and supporting one another,” ninth grade FFA officer Makayla Tesmer said. The group picks up litter on a portion of an area highway, for example.
Sometimes the group’s community service is related to agriculture, such as flowers students potted and donated to a local long-term care facility.
While preparing for competitions, completing community service and participating in other group events, students bond and gain social skills. “It’s also giving us as members a place and a group of people we can latch onto,” Felsch said. “It’s nice being part of something.”
The FFA group had a breakfast for chapter members earlier this spring. “Because we got a ton of new members this year, we thought it’d be good for everybody to interact,” Calteaux said.
Like any club, students come up with catch phrases and inside jokes while traveling to FFA events. “And I think every event we do, there’s always a memory out of it that you think back on and start laughing,” she said.
Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor Amanda Langley appreciates students’ joy and enthusiasm. “I’ve really just enjoyed watching the students … find their place and find their niche in FFA,” she said. “It’s just been cool to watch that and watch their growth and progression over the year.”
Some students’ experiences in FFA are shaping their plans for after high school, as well. Felsch did not know what she wanted to study in college before joining FFA. “I learned I wanted to pursue a career in agriculture and I wanted to [carry on] agricultural studies and backgrounds. That’s how it helped me,” she said.
Eleventh grade FFA officer Nicole Tye decided to pursue becoming a veterinarian or veterinarian technician.
For the future of FFA itself, Langley hopes for the chapter to continue growing. “I think the students do a really good job of taking on that leadership of new ideas and new students who are interested in the group,” she said.
