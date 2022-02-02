by CHRIS ROGERS
Winona needs a new, $23-26 million police-fire station, and the East Rec. Center (ERC) is the best location, a city study into a possible public safety building concluded. Of course, the city already has big plans for combining the Friendship Center and ERC into a $7 million all-ages community center. City leaders are interested in combining the community center and public safety building at the ERC site, but it is still unclear if there is enough space for both projects.
“I like the idea of a community center, police, [and] fire coming together,” City Council member George Borzyskowski said. “If there’s a way we can get the kids in there, too, that’s a definite strong option.”
Sinclair Park and the block surrounding Central Fire Station were also recommended as potential options for a new police-fire station. For now, the city is pursuing the ERC site, and the City Council agreed to seek public input on the concept and have architects see whether the two facilities could fit there. Another issue is to be determined: How to pay for it.
The city has planned — and postponed plans — to renovate Central Fire Station for over a decade, and talks of a potential new fire and police station first came up in 2018, when the city eyed buying the former Central school.
The Winona Police Department (WPD) currently leases space from in the Winona County Law Enforcement Center (LEC), but it has outgrown the space, Police Chief Tom Williams said in a 2019 interview, pointing to a cluttered evidence room, overflowing storage closets, and the lack of a fume hood for officers testing potentially lethal drugs. County officials explored expanding it to suit the WPD’s needs. However, Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said last summer, “If they stick to what they’re telling us — that they need 50 percent more space than they currently have — I would think they would want to move out, because they’re not going to get that. They’re not going to get anything like that, unless they want to split up their offices [between floors].”
Last summer, the City Council hired the Minneapolis, Minn., architecture firm BKV Group to study a possible public safety building. On Monday, the architects called the existing stations “substandard,” pointing to police officers forced to clean firearms and handle potentially hazardous evidence in a break room and other security and operational concerns. As for Central Fire Station, its garage bays are on the verge of being too small for modern fire trucks and it lacks sprinklers, handicap access, enough training and storage space, and numerous safety features needed to keep the building free from soot and carcinogenic residue firefighters may track in after a fire. All of that affects the safety of the city’s officers and firefighters and may also make it harder to recruit and retain staff, the consultants said.
“We have to protect the health of the people who are protecting our health,” City Council member Pam Eyden said.
“The fact that we don’t have a sprinkler system for our own fire station is really all one needs to know to understand that there need to be changes,” City Council member Eileen Moeller said.
BKV Group proposed a new facility that would be a big step up, more than doubling the existing police station and Central Fire Station’s combined 29,000 square feet to nearly 70,000, enough to accommodate future growth of the two departments over the next 20 years.
BKV and city officials considered seven potential locations for the facility: Central Fire Station, the former Central school’s vacant schoolyard, the former YMCA site, land near the Winona Area Ambulance station, the ERC, Sinclair Park, and Gabrych Park. “It’s always tough to look at park district properties, but we looked at Sinclair Park and Gabrych Park because those are whole blocks, which is kind of what you’re looking at,” BKV Associate Partner Craig Carter told the City Council. Gabrych Park, Central school, the former Y, and the ambulance site were ruled out for poor fire department response times, among other issues.
The ERC site — the study’s top pick — had the best response times, enabling firefighters to reach 80.1 percent of calls within four minutes. At Sinclair Park, that figure was 78.7 percent, and at the study’s third ranked choice, Central Fire Station it was 78.5 percent.
While the city bought several properties surrounding Central Fire Station in the 2000s with the plans to expand the station, the cost and social impact of acquiring the rest of the block — including nine homes — caused city officials to shy away from that option. “I believe it’s 8-9 private buildings there, which is considerably time-consuming, not to mention, who knows if those people want to move?” City Council member Aaron Repinski said. Additionally, that option would involve the challenge of maintaining service during construction.
BKV proposed two different layouts for a station at the ERC, with one envisioning the possible acquisition of St. Stanislaus Elementary School, which is privately owned and scheduled to close. Both designs occupy almost the entire ERC block. The city recently spent over $300,000 developing detailed designs for a new community center that would occupy the same entire block.
While the recent study didn’t analyze the concept, BKV Partner Bruce Schwartzman and Acting City Manager Chad Ubl said that a community center and public safety building could potentially share that site, while acknowledging it was unclear whether they would both fit. Ubl said he intends to ask the architects for both projects to work on answering that question: “Can the community center and public safety building coexist in this location?”
City Council members supported pursuing the ERC location, while several also expressed concerns about the ERC and called for more public input.
“This is the part I’ve been racking my head with the most. How do we do this without displacing others?” Mayor Scott Sherman said, adding that the ERC was important to residents’ wellbeing and heavily used. At the same time, he said, “I literally can envision one of the officers before a shift … is over at the basketball court, knocking down some threes with kids before he heads out.” He added, “We have to have opportunity in mind. We can’t look at this project as a whole as something that is going to be detrimental.”
“I’d very much want to explore how do we bring the recreational needs into this proposed safety center,” City Council member Steve Young said. He continued, “If government has a number one function it is protection. It is protection of life and property. It is fire and police, but certainly there is a need for recreation and an area to gather, and I hold that as very important, as well.”
“It’s time for us as a community to have something better [than the existing stations],” City Council member Michelle Alexander said.
In an interview, Ubl said he thought trying to identify whether a combined public safety-community center was feasible should be the first next step. “We don’t know 100 percent whether the two can fit. We need both architects, both ISG and BKV, to work together to present their findings … Can this actually fit and meet the needs of both fire, police, and a community center project?” He added, “I think we have to answer the unanswered question and then engage the public.”
