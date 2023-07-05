by GABRIEL HATHAWAY and CHRIS ROGERS
The first stage of Winona County’s ongoing housing survey suggests a lack of affordable housing, a common issue nationwide.
Winona County, in partnership with the cities of Winona, Goodview, Lewiston, and St. Charles, are participating in a housing survey to determine housing needs and barriers to housing, according to Jeff Miller from HGKi, a consulting firm working on the study. The study is still in the early stages, but will provide recommendations down the line.
Initial results of the county housing study turned up some striking statistics. According to the study, 44% of Winona County renters are “cost burdened,” meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on rent, a commonly used benchmark for affordability. Furthermore, 17% of renters pay more than 50% of their income in rent.
“It’s important because if households are paying more than 30% of their income for housing it means they are trading that off with affording something else that they need, which could be transportation or food or daycare or whatever else those household costs are,” Miller said.
Miller pointed to the county’s large student population as a potential contributing factor to the high ratio of cost-burdened renters. Students living off-campus are considered households in the study, and as students, their incomes are going to be lower, Miller stated
The market-rate rental vacancy rate in Winona County is at 1.7%, well below the state average of 6.4%, according to the draft study. “This rate is well below the equilibrium rate of 5% and suggests a relatively tight supply of housing,” Miller commented.
“What it highlights to me is the housing need that is out there for workforce housing or senior [housing] that was also highlighted in the city’s [2016] housing study …” Winona Development Coordinator Nick Larson said. He continued, “It is a very difficult housing product to produce because there are limited funding sources through [the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development] and Minnesota Housing with the low-income housing tax credit.”
Larson added, “It’s a difficult housing challenge, and it’s nationwide. It’s not specific to Winona or Winona County … there’s a shortage nationwide.”
In recent years, the Winona area’s home-buying market has been tight, too, with limited supply fueling bidding wars that have driven up prices. Rural cities have experienced similar trends to varying degrees, particularly in St. Charles, where the growth of Rochester, Minn., has increased demand.
In both the rental and ownership markets, the cost of construction is a challenge to increasing the supply of affordable housing. Higher costs for materials and labor and steeper interest rates make it difficult to build new units at price points that are affordable for lower and middle income residents.
The area’s last housing study was conducted in 2016 by the city of Winona, covering Winona, Goodview, Stockton, Rollingstone, and Minnesota City. County consultants noted there few new homes built for under $350,000.
Despite an uptick in development in Winona in recent years, including the construction of numerous high-end apartments, the low rental vacancy rate remains similar to the previous study — 1.4% in 2016 and 1.7% in 2023. The number of cost-burdened households — those paying over 30% of their income on rent or mortgages — rose from 25% in 2017, according to a Minnesota Housing Partnership report, to 44% in 2023, according to the county’s draft study.
Beyond just surveying the market, county officials wanted this study to analyze barriers to affordable housing and produce recommendations on what they should do next, Miller said. “The county wanted to go to the next step of, ‘OK, we need housing. What are the things that are getting in the way of getting that housing?’” he explained.
That phase of the study is still ramping up, but one possible idea is to relax zoning regulations that stand in the way of “missing middle housing.” The term refers to duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, townhomes and other small to mid-sized multi-unit developments that are in between a single-family home and a large apartment building. It’s an issue Miller has dealt with in other cities and one the city of Winona is focusing on in a forthcoming comprehensive plan, which aims to expand the locations these units could be built and increase housing density without drastically changing neighborhoods.
“The missing middle housing is definitely a solution toward creating density and toward creating housing choices, and for us in Winona, re-legalizing how our city was constructed,” Larson said, referring to the many multi-unit buildings erected on small lots in Winona’s history.
Miller acknowledged, “If you just fix your zoning code that doesn’t mean housing pops up, but zoning codes do have barriers.”
A 2019 city of Winona task force produced a set of recommendations for boosting affordable housing. For instance, it suggested the city provide financial incentives for affordable housing, as it sometimes does for major business developments, and talk to large employers about creating an investment fund for affordable housing.
Missing middle housing is the focus of a survey, which is open for feedback now and part of the county’s study. The survey shows residents images of various housing types and quizzes them on whether they would fit in in local neighborhoods. “The purpose of the survey is to show these other housing types in between, what they look like, and try to gauge people’s support or lack of support for them being in Winona,” Miller explained.
The survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/VK92QWT now through July 14.
