by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Three student success coaches have been hired by Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS). District leaders plan for the new positions to support students and families.
The success coaches will be part of the new student success department, which also includes a department coordinator. Working with students on academic, social and emotional goals could be some of the work the success coaches do, Human Resources Director Emily Solheid said. For instance, they might help students set communication or organization goals, she said. They might also visit with families at home to talk about ways to access resources, she added.
The success coaches will work throughout the district, Solheid said. If a success coach is assigned to work with a family and that family has children at three different age levels, for example, the coach would work at three different buildings, she said.
Over the past several years, some community members, district alumni, students, staff and School Board members have advocated for hiring a cultural liaison who is a person of color to support students and families of color. The student success coach job description is a bit broader, including work with students of color, low-income students, students who have immigrated and students facing homelessness. “They all come to the table with some unique experiences,” Solheid said when asked about the success coaches’ lived experiences that would support students and families.
Some community members voiced their support for at least one of the success coaches being a person of color. When asked whether the hired success coaches fulfilled that request, Solheid cited data privacy practices and said, “I don’t know that I’m able to answer that question, because it’s demographic information on candidates.”
WAPS will cover the cost of the positions, about $116,000, with one-time federal COVID relief funding called ESSER funding. District leaders have said they want to monitor which programming funded with ESSER dollars is effective and determine how to fit it into the district’s budget once the federal funding is gone.
