by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Before ultimately deciding to hire Bradley Berzinski, The Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board interviewed Berzinski and fellow candidate Angi McAndrews earlier this week.
Berzinski said he was born and raised in Winona and grew up in the district as a student. He then had multiple roles in the district, serving as a high school social studies teacher, coach, athletic director and principal. He and his family next spent five years in Oregon before returning to Minnesota last year, where he now is principal at St. Charles High School.
McAndrews graduated from Winona State University and lived in Winona for about 10 years. She was then a math and science teacher for several years before she became interested in union leadership. Her work in union leadership then inspired her to work with adults who are in the education field, she said. She became a district leader and now works as a principal for Rochester Public Schools.
When asked about strategic planning, Berzinski noted he was part of a community panel last year as a parent when WAPS was developing its strategic plan, and he feels the plan’s goals, timeline and accountability measures are clear. He said the challenge now is ensuring the plan is part of the district’s day-to-day work so it does not become just a document. To have accountability, he said, the district could clearly communicate its progress with its goals and acknowledge the areas where it needs more time and energy. “We have to clearly communicate the progress that we're making toward those goals,” he said. There also needs to be space to address other priorities that arise, he said.
McAndrews said she has been involved with strategic planning work in Rochester, and she also noted she worked on a project about initiative fatigue, or having too many initiatives taking place at one time to complete any well. She added that in a strategic plan, it is important to include work that is manageable and that can be done well. Consistently and regular communicating results of goals is also key, she said. The district can grow from figuring out a better solution when it does not meet a goal, she said.
Berzinski said he felt the public’s perception of WAPS was not yet where the district would want it to be. He added that he thought families having fewer children contributed to declining enrollment, but families choosing to have their students attend other schools did, as well. However, he said, the district can rebuild trust. “It’s trying to tell our story,” he said, adding that if the district does not, someone else will. “So yes, let’s tell our story. Let's rebuild that trust that has maybe diminished over the years, and let's continue to show that students have wonderful opportunities as part of Winona Area Public Schools,” he said.
McAndrews also said that she has heard to tell one’s story so another does not. Honesty and transparency are key pieces of building public trust, she said. Being visible in the community is also important, she said.
On the topic of diversity, Berzinski said he knew WAPS has been working on a DEI plan, in an apparent reference to the efforts of the district’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee to develop an equity policy. He continued that he knew the process had been bogged down a bit. Additionally, he said he wanted to ensure the process and plan reflect the Winona community. He later added that a question of DEI’s work has been how to hear from a wide variety of people across the community, and he felt it could start with building trust and connections by working with individuals that have connections with community groups and helping community members feel their voices will be valued. Furthermore, he said he would want to make sure there was training for staff members to be qualified to work with a diverse range of students. He cited a few of his experiences in Oregon, such as providing extra help for students during the school day and going out into a community space to provide updates on the district so families would not be intimidated by having to come into schools.
McAndrews said she did not think the district could hear from and include people from diverse backgrounds if WAPS did not make them feel welcome, and sometimes it was a matter of going to people rather than having them come to the schools. She noted events she has been part of at which students could come to tour a school and meet the principals over the summer and at which school staff met with families in their neighborhoods. Leading by example is important, she said of inclusiveness, so she would aim to send the message that inclusive environments are critical and a priority. “I would say relationships and understanding of the student first and foremost. I think that depending on what the situation is I would say that all students do better when they have strong relationships with staff members … Whatever we can do to try to help people be accepting, be patient, graceful in the way we interact with people and create a community of inclusiveness I think is really critical,” she said.
To inspire family engagement in education, Berzinski said he would strive to return to a place where schools and families view one another as partners, and it should not be an adversarial relationship. He said the district could work toward this by being very transparent about what they are doing and not letting a national narrative about education dictate what people think. Inviting families to be part of school is important, he continued. He cited an occasion this school year when families could take part in a session on scholarships during a college and career fair.
When looking to the future of education, McAndrews said, “I would not sit here before you and tell you I'm not nervous about where public education is headed. I think that that's part of the reason I'm interested in the superintendentship because I think that making sure that we have cohesive leadership and a vision that best supports the needs of students is really critical right now.” She continued, “I think that the connection to the community will make or break the success of the superintendent. I think that visibility in buildings, within the community, visibly at meetings and at events and learning from other superintendents in the area is really critical so that we can make the best decision we can to support students.”
Regarding working with staff members and the School Board, Berzinski said he was a listener. “… I am a listener first, and even if you don't always get your way, you at least know your thoughts are being valued, they're being considered, they're being taken as a part of the larger picture,” he said.
School Board member Stephanie Smith said a strength of Berzinski’s was his familiarity with the board’s actions. “... He is already familiar with a lot of the steps we are currently taking as a board,” she said. School Board member Karl Sonneman said he felt Berzinski was a strong leader. School Board member Pete Watkins said he was impressed that Berzinski worked in a different state and brought that experience as well as his local experience.
“I think Brad has really grown. Really grown,” School Board member Jim Schul said. School Board member Tina Lehnertz said she was impressed that Berzinski appeared to have been following the district’s news. She added that she agreed with Berzinski’s statement about being a listener, even if someone does not get their way.
Lehnertz said a strength of McAndrews was valuing honesty and transparency. “I think she is particularly skilled in community engagement,” Hanratty said. Schul and School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said they appreciated her work to help her colleagues grow in their skills. “And I thought her approach to developing her building administrators or staff as helping them succeed and grow into other positions later on, that felt pretty powerful,” Schul said.
