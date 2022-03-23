by ALEXANDRA RETTER
When Tammy Swenson Lepper was a teenager, her parents didn’t have to have this conversation. Now, the Winona State University (WSU) communication studies professor and parent recommends that families know what social media platforms are out there and discuss them with their children.
“It used to be a lot easier … I grew up in a really small town. Everyone knew what I was doing. You couldn’t really get away with anything, because someone would be like, ‘Ruth, do you know what your daughter is up to today?’ But our kids can do things online now that they are unsupervised, and we have to be able to help them,” Swenson Leppner said.
Swenson Lepper discussed social media and other technology at Central Lutheran Church recently as part of its Parenting Teens Series.
Talking with teens about social media is key, she said. Families can ask how they are using social media and to be friends with them on social media. In these conversations, they can strive to be authentic, honest and straightforward about concerns. They can also be inclusive by looking at things from teens’ perspectives without losing their own.
Families can also affirm teenagers by being fully present during these conversations and being supportive by engaging with them through watching videos on social media, for example.
“Sometimes … I have to be quiet with the teenager and let the teenager talk,” she said. She continued, “We also have to reflect on what we’re doing. Sometimes, I get to bed time and I’m like, ‘Oh man, I was not a good parent today.’”
Talking with other adult family members is also vital, she said. “My one giant piece of advice … is to be on the same page as your partner with how phones get managed,” Swenson Lepper said.
There are other concrete actions families can take with phones. Setting time limits through the settings feature on phones and turning off location identifying services on phones with phones’ applications such as photos and Snapchat are important, she said. That way, people cannot tell where photos were taken, and people on Snapchat cannot tell one’s location. Families can also remind children that they do not need to let significant others have their location through their phone. It is also valuable to make sure only friends can see social media profiles, she said.
Along with suggesting ways to help teenagers with social media, Swenson Lepper described some general issues with the internet and social media. As teenagers attended school online amid the pandemic, in addition to free time they spent online, the ability to connect with others face-to-face declined, she said. Cyberbullying and stalking are issues, she added, as are dangerous social media challenges and the spread of misinformation. Some mental health challenges, such as depression and anxiety, can also be associated with social media, she said. Teenagers may fear they are missing out on social events or struggle with their body image. Reddit has some inappropriate information, she said, and could expose teens to conspiracy theories. Yik Yak, which allows people in a small geographic location to post anonymously, has faced bullying issues, she said. She would not want Reddit or Yik Yak on her children’s phones, she said. TikTok is owned by a company outside the U.S. and may have some misinformation, she said. As a positive, it is funny, she added. YouTube may not have misinformation tagged, she said. Snapchat may help teens maintain friendships, she said. However, it may also be used for setting up sales of alcohol and drugs, Swenson Lepper said. Messages disappear quickly after being opened on this social media platform.
There are some upsides to social media, though, Swenson Lepper said. Teenagers can connect with groups they feel fit them, if they do not feel they fit in at school. They can also connect with others who share their interests. Teens can gain insight into other cultures from those cultures’ point of view, as well, she said.
For families in attendance, the information was helpful and reassuring. Parent Katie Stoltman was glad to learn how to put limits on screen time, and parent Erin Van Beek appreciated the discussion about how to talk with children regarding social media. “We have so many things to worry about as parents, and my parents didn’t have to worry about that with me, because they just didn’t exist,” Van Beek said. “So now, it’s a whole other thing, so it just kind of feels better to get knowledge.” It was helpful to hear from a fellow parent who has been through this like Swenson Lepper, she said.
Seeing other families experiencing the same challenges was helpful, Stoltman said. “We feel very alone in it … but we’re not, and that’s just reassuring,” she said.
